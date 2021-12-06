‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’: 3 reasons why the film may bomb at box office

One thing that has not gone smoothly at all is the DCEU and the structure of said cinematic universe. Another thing that may be problematic for the franchise is the film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Releasing it in theaters may stir fans in a différent direction.

The first Aquaman movie opened to a mix of positive greetings from critics. And yet, that was a lot better than the reception of Suicide Squad and Batman vs. Superman. There has been casting controversy over whether Amber Heard will reprise her role as Mera, as well.

Legal battles with former husband Johnny Depp has soured audiences members on Heard, and some have wanted to see her replaced with Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke



After many problems on set have ensued, it might be easy to say that this film might not make the same splash at the box office as the first.

3 reasons why the ‘Aquaman’ sequel may not make a big splash at the box office

1) Amber Heard’s off-screen drama might spell trouble

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Image via Warner Bros.)

Whether fans like Heard or not, her domestic drama with ex Johnny Depp is far from over. Heard has been accused of physically abusing Depp via recordings where she admitted to having started physical fights with him.

Depp’s fanbase has supported him through this trying time that he has been faced with. With the majority of the film's audience leaning towards Depp's side, things may come to a standstill if Heard remains an integral part of the movie.

2) Accidents on set

Jason Mamoa in Aquaman (Image via Warner Bros.)

Fans would think superheroes never get hurt, but it does happen. In some reports, Jason Mamoa has received many cuts and bruises during the production of the film.

There have even been reports that Heard has hit Mamoa on set. While this may just be a behind-the-scenes issue, the beating the stars have taken could easily lead to the cast and crew's morale plummeting.

Not only that, but if the rest of filming continues in the same manner, it may lead to delays which could lead to angry fans, which would inevitably lead to an unimpressive box office run.

3) ‘Aquaman’ sequel has serious competition at the box office

Flash and Aquaman (Image via Warner Bros.)

What people probably haven’t talked about as much is the box office competition that the Aquaman sequel will face. People forget that The Flash, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar 2 are all coming out towards the end of next year.

It will be very hard for the sequel to match the success of the original when the film has to compete against those blockbuster juggernauts.

