Was The Lost City re-titled? Here's all you need to know about Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock-starrer

The Lost City, the much-awaited action-packed adventure rom-com movie starring Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock, is all set to hit theaters on March 25, 2022. The movie is co-written by Adam and Aaron Nee alongside Dana Fox and Oren Uziel. From the trailer for the adventure movie, it looks like it will take viewers on a 2000's nostalgic rom-com journey.

The upcoming movie was originally named The Lost City of D and lead actor Channing Tatum reportedly preferred it. In a recent interview with CBR, the actor said:

"I wished they wouldn't have dropped the 'D,'/ You never drop the 'D.'"

Paramount Pictures declared during a CinemaCon event on August 2021 that the movie had been retitled as The Lost City. The movie will feature Sandra Bullock as a romantic novelist who will eventually end up on an unforgiving forest adventure with a cover model, played by Channing Tatum.

Know all about The Lost City

Has the trailer for the movie been released?

A trailer for the rom-com forest adventure movie was released by Paramount Pictures in December 2021. The trailer gives the audience a sneak peek into the humorous adventures the characters go through in the forest.

Since the trailer for the movie has been dropped, there's a lot of excitement among viewers to see how the silly adventures unfold throughout the movie.

The adventurous romantic comedy movie was originally planned for premiere in April 2022. However, considering the avidly anticipated rom-com fans, Paramount Pictures has pushed the release date up to March 25, 2022.

The star-studded cast list

Sandra Bullock will be seen portraying the character of a writer named Loretta Sage, and Channing Tatum will be seen playing the character of a devilishly handsome cover model named Alan.

The promising ensemble cast also entails Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, who will be seen taking up a villainous character named Fairfax. It is quite an unusual character for him and fans are quite excited to witness a different side of the English actor.

Brad Pitt will be seen portraying the son of a weatherman who is wildly handsome and who will also be seen rescuing the damsel in distress Sage from her captors.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph will be portraying the character Beth, Loretta's best friend and publicist, who also travels to the forest in order to rescue the missing writer. Oscar Nunez, a highly acclaimed actor from The Office (US), will also appear in the movie to depict a character that is yet to be named.

Other actors on the cast list of this rom-com adventure movie include Raymond Lee, Patti Harrison, Thomas Forbes-Johnson, Héctor Aníbal, and some others.

The Lost City will be released on March 25, 2022 in theaters.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul