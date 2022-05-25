×
'Grand, slick, adrenaline pumping': Fans go berserk over The Gray Man trailer starring Ryan Gosling

A still from The Gray Man (Image via Netflix/IMDb)
Vishnu Warrier
Modified May 25, 2022 08:25 PM IST
The trailer for the Russo brothers' widely anticipated spy drama The Gray Man is finally out, sending fans into a state of frenzy. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead roles, along with Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Regé-Jean Page in supporting roles. Popular Indian actor Dhanush also plays a pivotal role in the film.

Netflix dropped the trailer on May 24, 2022. The official synopsis of the film reads:

''Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.''

Fans took to Twitter in excitement for the upcoming movie, calling it a "grand, slick, adrenaline pumping, star studded action flick."

Read further ahead to find out more about how fans reacted to The Gray Man trailer starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

The Gray Man trailer reactions

The flamboyant trailer, replete with gorgeous visuals and thrilling scenes, has stunned fans who are waiting for the film with bated breath. Here's a look at some of the reactions to The Gray Man trailer on Twitter:

Several fans also highlighted Indian actor Dhanush's role in the film.

The Gray Man trailer

The 2-minute trailer is noted for its stylish tone and thrilling action scenes that offer a peek into the Russo Brothers' distinctive filmmaking style and vision. From the looks of it, the Russo Brothers offers a spectacle that should be experienced in the cinema.

The film revolves around a CIA agent named Court Gentry, played by Ryan Gosling, who is on the run from the authorities after discovering some disturbing truths about the agency. With a star-studded cast and a thrilling plot, the movie is expected to be a global hit.

As a spy thriller, fans can expect several thrilling and memorable action sequences. The fight scenes seem to have a grand quality to them that will surely make for a visually satisfying experience. Both Gosling and Evans impress in the trailer, whilst Indian actor Dhanush also makes a brief but memorable appearance.

Produced by the Russo brothers' production company, AGBO, The Gray Man is the most expensive film ever made by Netflix, with a budget of over $200 million. The film will arrive in theatres on July 15, 2022, and will premiere on Netflix a week later, on July 22, 2022.

The Russo brothers' earlier works

The Russo brothers have directed several blockbuster films in the past, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier and numerous other MCU flicks. They also directed the Tom Holland starrer Cherry, which received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. The film was released digitally on Apple TV+.

Apart from films, the Russo brothers also have a highly distinguished body of work on television. They directed episodes of numerous highly popular and acclaimed shows, including Arrested Development, Lucky, Community, and many more.

Don't miss The Gray Man, releasing in theatres on July 15, 2022, and on Netflix on July 22, 2022.

