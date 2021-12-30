Armie Hammer net worth: Fortune explored as actor pictured for the first time post rehab and cannibal scandal

Armie Hammer was recently spotted spending the holidays with his children at the Cayman Islands after being out of the public eye following a series of allegations against him. In June, Vanity Fair reported that the Call Me by Your Name actor had joined a rehabilitation program in Florida.

Last month, PEOPLE reported that the 35-year-old actor had left the treatment facility and will be spending the holidays with his daughter Harper Grace (7) and son Ford Douglas Armand (4). Armie Hammer shares his children with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers, who is reportedly seeking divorce after their separation in 2020.

Since January 2021, Death on the Nile star Armie Hammer has been facing a series of severe allegations of sexual assault and abuse. The actor was also accused of being into cannibalism after a series of screenshots of his alleged DMs were released online. The actor has denied all the allegations made against him.

How much is Armie Hammer worth?

According to multiple publications, Armie Hammer is worth an estimate of $10 million to $15 million. Armie is the son of Michael Armand Hammer, who is associated with the Occidental Petroleum Corporation, founded by their family.

Armie Hammer made the most of his fortune from his acting career, including multiple renowned movies. As per his IMDb page, the California native made his foray into the industry with one-time roles in TV series like Arrested Development (in 2005), Veronica Mars (in 2006), and Desperate Housewives (in 2007), respectively.

In 2009, Hammer portrayed Gabriel Edwards in four episodes of Gossip Girl and played Morgan in five episodes of Reaper. A year later, Hammer played both the Winklevoss twins in the uber-popular David Fincher movie, The Social Network.

Armie Hammer’s next major role came in 2013’s The Lone Ranger, where he played the lead John Reid, alongside Johnny Depp. His other hits include 2015’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E., 2016’s Nocturnal Animals, and 2018’s Hotel Mumbai.

The 35-year-old controversial star received much praise for his role in 2017’s Oscar-winning film Call Me by Your Name. Armie Hammer received several nominations for Best Supporting Actor awards for playing Oliver.

Hammer will also be seen in the upcoming Disney film Death on the Nile in 2022. However, the allegations against him cast a shadow over his future projects. This could prove to be a massive hindrance that could potentially get Armie Hammer blacklisted from Hollywood. The actor's net worth is also expected to decline if he is found guilty of the accusations made against him.

