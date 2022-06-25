The Man from Toronto review: An electrifying action-comedy movie dealing with mistaken identity

The Man from Toronto, the much-anticipated comedy action movie directed by Patrick Hughes, finally premiered on Friday, June 24, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. The movie stars beloved comedian and actor Kevin Hart alongside Academy Award-nominated actor Woody Harrelson.

Jason Blumenthal and Robbie Fox served as the story's writers, while Chris Bremner co-wrote the movie's screenplay with Robbie Fox. Alongside Hart and Harrelson, the film also features Jasmine Mathews, Pierson Fodé, Kaley Cuoco, Ellen Barkin, and other promising actors.

According to the official synopsis of The Man from Toronto:

"A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world’s deadliest assassin—known only as The Man from Toronto— run into each other at a holiday rental."

Since the movie's premiere on Netflix, it has been getting the attention of both critics and viewers due to its entertaining storyline, stimulating direction, cinematography, and enthralling acting performances by the lead actors.

Without further ado, let's jump right in to find out how the action-packed Netflix comedy The Man from Toronto has turned out.

Review of The Man from Toronto: An exhilarating, action-packed movie woven with enjoyable comedy

The comedy-action Netflix movie is about an unusual duo of an infamous lethal assassin called The Man from Toronto and an insecure sales consultant named Teddy Jackson, who ends up as a team to prevent a deadly massacre.

The movie is filled with an array of fascinating events with thrilling action sequences, with the duo fighting to stop the fatal mission started by the ex-colonel of Venezuela, Sebastian Marin.

Action-packed scenes, including a scene on the plane at the very beginning of the movie, a scene with the duo battling against multiple assassins sent by Toronto's handler, or a highly intriguing scene at the food factory where the duo finally killed the handler, are bound to take the audience on an electrifying rollercoaster ride.

Director Patrick Hughes and cinematographer Rob Hardy have done a marvelous job presenting captivating and enthralling action-heavy scenes throughout the movie, which is one of the main reasons behind the film's success.

In terms of comedy, the writers of the movie, The Man from Toronto have done an incredible job in creating several straight-up hilarious moments throughout the film, giving the audience quite a dose of light-hearted entertainment.

The comedic altercation between Teddy and Toronto, the subtle comedic appearance of The Man from Miami, and Teddy's hysterical use of wordplay has, without a doubt, elevated the movie to another level of comedy.

Terrific acting performances by the lead actors

The fan-favorite comedian and actor Kevin Hart have not failed to impress the audience with his hilarious yet charming screen presence. His comedic timing throughout the movie has been spot on. He has hit all the right notes regarding the hilarious altercation between his character and Toronto.

The critically acclaimed actor Woody Harrelson has given a gripping performance throughout the action-comedy movie. His subtle yet incredibly amusing approach to several situations, from providing direction to Teddy to maintaining his image as a cold-blooded assassin, was humorously captivating.

Quite evidently, Harrelson and Hart, together as a team of remarkably talented co-actors, have elevated the movie with their riveting acting performances and gripping comedy.

The Man from Toronto is currently streaming on Netflix. Don't forget to watch it.

