What time will The Man From Toronto air on Netflix? Release date, trailer and more details explored

Netflix's upcoming action-comedy The Man from Toronto stars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in an oddball partnership of comically mismatched characters. Directed by Patrick Hughes (The Expendables 3, The Hitman's Bodyguard, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard), the film is set to arrive on Netflix this Friday, June 24, 2022 at 3 AM ET.

The film follows a case of mistaken identities as Teddy (Kevin Hart), a screw-up salesman, gets mistaken for a professional assassin, the titular role played by Harrelson. The screenplay, based on a story by Robbie Fox and Jason Blumenthal, was written by Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner. Filming began in April 2020, but was delayed by the pandemic until October 2020.

The Man from Toronto: Trailer and what to expect from the film starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson

Netflix released the official trailer for the film on June 1, 2022. The trailer indicates a fast-paced film led by the comical duo of Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. It begins with Hart's Teddy, a New York screw-up, ending up in the wrong place at the wrong time and getting mistaken for a professional killer in the process.

To save his life, Teddy must continue to live with an identity that is in stark contrast to his own. When the real assassin, played by Harrelson, finally shows up, the two team up to undertake a perilous mission. The alliance is reminiscent of Hart's role in Central Intelligence, alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Multiple car chases, hilarious wisecrack exchanges, and intense firearm action ensue as the duo work together. Teddy begins to idolize the assassin during their adventure, taking the entertainment value a notch higher. The trailer offers a glimpse into the humorous shenanigans of the mismatched partners.

The official synopsis of the action-comedy reads:

"A case of mistaken identity forces a bumbling entrepreneur to team up with a notorious assassin known as The Man from Toronto in hopes of staying alive."

First look at Netflix's upcoming action-comedy The Man from Toronto

The trailer for the film shows Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in the lead roles undertaking fast-paced adventures, with each of them having a different purpose. Set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, June 24, the film will bring the two actors together for the first time. Hart's role is well-suited to his persona, and Harrelson, who stepped in after Jason Statham left the project, makes for an interesting addition opposite Hart.

Jasmine Mathews and Kaley Cuoco in The Man from Toronto (Image via IMDb)

Still from The Man from Toronto (Image via IMDb)

The first-look images released by Netflix also indicate that Kaley Cuoco of The Big Bang Theory fame and Jasmine Mathews (The Tomorrow War) are a part of the film's cast. In the pictures, they seem to be engaged in an intense discussion over a bottle of wine, though nothing about their roles has been disclosed.

The film is part of a first-look deal signed by Netflix with Sony. The network ended up pulling the film's theatrical release in favour of a streaming-exclusive premiere. The deal also allows Netflix to run select Sony titles as part of the streamer's roster.

The Man from Toronto will be released on Netflix on June 24, 2022 at 3 am ET.

