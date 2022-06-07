Kevin Hart extends Reality Check tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

American comedian and actor Kevin Hart has announced an extension to his Reality Check Tour. The dates will see a reunion of the most successful standup comedy performers of all-time on stage for the remainder of 2022.

Earlier in March, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock announced that they would co-headline a set of shows called the ROCK HART: Only Headliners Allowed that will run through the third week of July.

Kevin Hart’s new set of shows will now extend until December. The tour kicks off on July 2 in Las Vegas with stops in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Cleveland, Detroit, and Pittsburgh. He would then join Chris Rock for the co-headlining shows from July 18 to July 25, following which Kevin Hart will continue with his Reality Check tour.

Kevin Hart Reality Check tour tickets

Tickets for the previously announced Kevin Hart Reality Check Tour shows are available via Ticketmaster. Presale for Live Nation opens on Wednesday, June 8, with the code COMEDY. General access to the tickets will be available starting June 10 at 10:00 am PT.

Kevin Hart 2022 Tour Dates

July 02 – Las Vegas, NV at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

July 03 – Las Vegas, NV at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

July 08 – Atlantic City, NJ at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

July 09 – Atlantic City, NJ at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

July 10 – Cleveland, OH at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

July 15 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena.

July 16 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena.

July 17 – Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena.

July 18 – Boston, MA at TD Garden *

July 21 – Wantagh, NY at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

July 22 – Newark, NJ at Prudential Center *

July 23 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden *

July 24 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center *

July 25 – Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center *

July 29 – Montreal, QC at Centre Bell.

August 05 – Houston, TX at Toyota Center.

August 06 – North Little Rock, AR at Simmons Bank Arena.

August 07 – Austin, TX at the Moody Center.

August 12 – Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center.

August 13 – San Antonio, TX at AT&T Center.

August 14 – Oklahoma City, OK at Paycom Center.

August 19 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena.

August 20 – Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena.

August 21 – Norfolk, VA at Norfolk Scope Arena.

August 25 – Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center Omaha.

August 26 – Minneapolis, MN at Target Center.

August 27 – Madison, WI at the Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center.

August 28 – Milwaukee, WI at Fiserv Forum.

September 09 – Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena.

September 10 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena.

September 11 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center.

September 15 – Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena.

September 16 – Orlando, FL at the Amway Center.

September 17 – Miami, FL at FTX Arena.

September 23 – Chicago, IL at United Center.

September 24 – St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center.

September 30 – San Jose, CA at the SAP Center in San Jose.

October 01 – San Francisco, CA at Chase Center.

October 07 – Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center.

October 08 – Hershey, PA at GIANT Center.

October 14 – San Diego, CA at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University.

October 16 – Denver, CO at Ball Arena.

October 21 – Memphis, TN at FedExForum.

October 22 – Cincinnati, OH at Heritage Bank Center.

October 23 – Indianapolis, IN at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

October 28 – Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center.

October 29 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena.

November 04 – Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center.

November 05 – Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena.

November 11 – Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena at The BJCC.

November 12 – Estero, FL at Hertz Arena.

November 13 – Jacksonville, FL at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

December 03 – Portland, OR at Moda Center.

December 04 – Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena.

December 09 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena.

December 16 – Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

December 17 – Mashantucket, CT at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

* = w/ Chris Rock

The original Kevin Hart Reality Check Tour was previously set to conclude on October 1, but has now seen an additional two-month leg with 19 new dates.

More about Kevin Hart's work

Kevin Hart, known for his stand-up comedy had first breakthrough when he was cast in a TV series titled Undeclared (2001).

He is known for his roles in films including Paper Soldiers (2002), Scary Movie 3 (2003), Soul Plane (2004), In the Mix (2005), Little Fockers (2010), Think Like a Man (2012), Grudge Match (2013), Ride Along (2014) About Last Night (2014), Get Hard (2015), Central Intelligence (2016), The Secret Life of Pets film franchise (2016-2019), Ride Along 2 (2016), Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017), the Jumanji film franchise (2017-present), and Night School (2018).

Kevin also created and starred as a fictionalized version of himself in the Real Husbands of Hollywood (2013–2016).

Kevin Hart's first stand-up album, I'm a Grown Little Man was released in 2009. He has also released four more comedy albums, including Seriously Funny (2010), Laugh at My Pain (2011), Let Me Explain (2013), and What Now? (2016).

In 2015, Time Magazine named him on its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Later in 2017, he launched the Laugh Out Loud Network, a subscription video streaming service in partnership with Lionsgate.

