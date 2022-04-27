Encanto Sing Along Film Concert Tour: Tickets, how to buy, dates and all you need to know

Encanto fans are in for a treat this summer as Disney Concerts and Live Nation have announced Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour, slated for this July. The concert will include a screening of the entire feature-length film along with a live on-stage band that will play the film’s biggest hits.

The 32-city tour will start on July 18 and will stretch across San Diego, Houston, Phoenix and Tampa before concluding in Chicago on August 28. The presale of the tickets will become available on Wednesday, April 27 at livenation.com. and the general sale will begin on Friday, April 29.

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour Dates

July 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 19 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

July 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

July 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 24 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 26 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre

July 27 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall

July 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July 29 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

July 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

July 31 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

August 02 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

August 03 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 07 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 09 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

August 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

August 11 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

August 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 13 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

August 14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

August 18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 19 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

August 20 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

August 23 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

August 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

August 27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

More about Encanto

(Image via Instagram / @encantomovie)

Encanto was released in November 2021 and its soundtrack went viral and reached number one on the US Billboard 200 and UK Compilation Albums charts. Its most successful songs were We Don't Talk About Bruno and Surface Pressure, with the former topping both the US Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles Chart for multiple weeks.

Encanto, which won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film, features tunes from Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also composed for Hamilton and Moana. The song Dos Oruguitas from the movie was nominated for an Oscar for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures and for an original score by acclaimed composer Germaine Franco. The platinum-certified soundtrack ranked No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album charts for nine weeks.

Apart from the Academy Award for Best Animated Film category, the film also won the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, the Producers Guild of America, and the National Board of Review in the same category.

Edited by Somava