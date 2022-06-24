The Man from Toronto: Who is Sebastian Marin, and will Teddy and Toronto stop his deadly mission?

The Man from Toronto is a brand new, action-packed comedy movie, starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, that arrived on the popular streaming platform Netflix on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The official synopsis for The Man from Toronto reads:

"A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world’s deadliest assassin—known only as The Man from Toronto— run into each other at a holiday rental."

Apart from Harrelson and Hart, the cast list for The Man from Toronto includes Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews, Pierson Fodé, Ellen Barkin and a few others.

The action-comedy movie has begun receiving a lot of positive feedback since its debut on Netflix. The rollercoaster journey of Teddy and Toronto, a bizarre duo who end up working together on a lethal mission after an incident of mistaken identity, has proved to be quite enjoyable for viewers.

From impactful action sequences to hilarious altercations, the movie takes the audience on an entertaining ride that they are bound to remember for quite a while. Without further delay, let's take a closer look at some important highlights of the movie.

Exploring the role and fate of Sebastian Marin in The Man from Toronto

Who is Sebastian Marin and what does he want?

As revealed in the comedy action movie The Man from Toronto, Sebastian Marin was an ex-colonel of Venezuela who had previously staged a coup so that the government could be overthrown. However, his notorious plan failed after it was discovered by U.S. intelligence. Along with his wife Daniela, he went into hiding before U.S. intelligence could arrest them.

Marin then started brewing a monstrous plan to attack and destroy the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington. To successfully execute his deadly plan, all he needed were a special code designed by scientist Coughlin and a thumbprint of scientist Mr. Green.

Sebastian Marin hired Toronto's handler to bring them to him, who then passed on the mission of getting these two things to The Man from Toronto. However, fate intervened, and Teddy ended up getting involved in the case. He miraculously managed to get the code from Coughlin. Thus, Toronto was left with the task of securing the thumbprint of Mr. Green.

However, Toronto began to have doubts about completing the terrifying mission, so his handler hired another assassin, The Man from Miami, to get the thumbprint for Sebastian Marin.

What happened to Sebastian Marin and his lethal mission?

The Man from Miami successfully brought the supposed finger of Mr. Green to Marin, and they started executing the deadly plan. However, Teddy reached the spot at the correct time and managed to distract the villainous group with his hilarious wordplay.

At that point, the FBI entered the hideout and started a raid. In a chaotic and quite thrilling turn of events, they shot the sinister Sebastian Marin, ending his dream of fulfilling his plan. However, the handler was rescued by The Man from Miami before the FBI could arrest her.

While Teddy was taken by the FBI, Toronto escaped from the spot after stealing a bag full of cash as he wanted to embark on a new chapter of his life that would not entail violence.

Later on, it was disclosed that Toronto did not take Mr. Green's finger as he was against killing people. Hence, the mission would have failed anyhow.

Don't forget to catch The Man from Toronto, currently streaming only on Netflix.

