Top 4 Netflix Releases for June 20-26, 2022 (Week 4)

Netflix is set to release more movies and series for the month of June, including sci-fi thriller Spiderhead along with a new series called God's Favourite Idiot. With many more releases for June still tucked under their belt, let's check out the upcoming titles on the streaming platform from the fourth week of the month from June 20 - 26, 2022.

4 Netflix releases you should not miss next week

1) The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy (Image via Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy is an American superhero drama series set to release its third season on June 22, 2022. The series follows the lives of six siblings who were adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves and raised to be superheroes who fight crime and societal injustice.

A still from The Umbrella Academy (Image via Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy premiered in 2019 and was well received by the audience. The first season sees the estranged siblings get together after many years as they gather for the death of their foster father, Reginald. Upon returning, Five informs them that a global apocalypse is imminent. They try to work together to prevent the disaster.

The second season sees them scattered across Dallas in the 1960s, trying to set up their own lives. Five is once again occupied with a nuclear armageddon and tries to reunite the Umbrella Academy to save the world.

2) Angry Birds: Summer Madness

Angry Birds: Summer Madness Season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Netflix is back with the second season of Angry Birds: Summer Madness. It is set to release on June 24, 2022, after the first season premiered on January 28, 2022.

The animated series follows familiar characters from the Angry Birds game or The Angry Birds Movie (2016), including Red, Bomb, Chuck, Stella and Mighty Eagle. Portrayed as pre-teenagers, they spend their summers each year in Camp Splinterwood. The camp is like a haven for the birds, but only until they cross paths with The Pig Camp.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness is an enjoyable watch for children as they get to see their favourite characters from the game having adventures in summer camp.

3) The Man from Toronto

The Man from Toronto (Image via Netflix)

The Man from Toronto is an action-comedy set to release on June 24, 2022. The film stars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in leading roles along with Kaley Cuoco and Pierson Fode in supporting roles.

A still from The Man from Toronto (Image via Netflix)

Teddy Nilson is mistaken for Randy, a professional torturer, upon arriving at his Airbnb. After a walk-in with the FBI, Teddy is forced to play the man that he was mistaken for to help apprehend him. After getting caught by the real man from Toronto, Teddy then has to continue playing his character to fulfill the mission on his behalf.

The Man from Toronto seems like a great watch to have a few laughs. The dynamic between Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson is definitely something that tickles the funny bone.

4) Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Era

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area (Image via Netflix)

The largely successful and popular series, Money Heist is getting a Korean remake as Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area. The story is inspired, to say the least, from its Spanish counterpart, but has its own nuances and differences. The series is set in a fictional society where North and South Korea are about to unite.

A still from Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Era (Image via Netflix)

As they unite, their currencies will be changed to a common currency, which would essentially make the rich richer and the poor poorer. The series follows a group of radicals who are preparing to steal four trillion won from the United Korea Mint. The group is made up of characters corresponding with their Spanish counterparts, and masterminded by The Professor.

Yoo Ji-tae plays the popular role of the Professor with Jeon Jong-seo as Tokyo, Park Hae-soo as Berlin, Lee Hyun-woo as Rio, Lee Si-woo as Ann and Kim Ji-hoon as Denver in Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area. Those who loved La Casa de Papel should definitely give this a watch. The revolutionary heist starts airing from June 24, 2022.

These are some of the titles set to release in the fourth week of June. With the variety of shows being introduced, everybody has something geared towards their liking.

