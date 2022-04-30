Dark Horse puts up The Umbrella Academy for free on Comic Book Day: Details explored

Waiting for The Umbrella Academy Season 3 but don't know how to pass the time? Dark Horse Comics has you covered this Free Comic Book Day as The Umbrella Academy will be free for you to own. It's still unclear which issue or volume will be up, but you can definitely check out the comic and own it forever.

This comic is a great read that delivers a satisfying story. For comic fans trying to delve into other superhero properties outside of Marvel and DC, this superhero team is a great place to start.

It has a perfect blend of being mainstream while being unique as well. With that being said, let's explore the details surrounding the comic.

Umbrella Academy @UmbrellaAcad



a free comic book day gift from @gabriel_ba and @darkhorsecomics is coming your way. we can't wait for you to see it. surprise, surprise...a free comic book day gift from @gabriel_ba and @darkhorsecomics is coming your way. we can't wait for you to see it. surprise, surprise... 😀🎁 a free comic book day gift from @gabriel_ba and @darkhorsecomics is coming your way. we can't wait for you to see it. https://t.co/0w0j40h8i6

The Umbrella Academy feels very much inspired by The X-Men

These comics were written by Gerard Way with art provided by Gabriel Ba. The comic was published by Dark Horse in 2007 and became one of the publisher's most significant successes at the time.

The first series was of six issues and was titled The Umbrella Academy: Apocalypse Suite.

A dysfunctional family of superheroes (Image via Dark Horse Comics)

The Umbrella Academy is a dysfunctional family of superheroes. When 43 children with superpowers are born out of nowhere, Sir Reginald Hargreeves adopts seven of them and trains them to save the world in the future.

Reginald himself is an extraterrestrial being who disguised himself as an entrepreneur.

The comic has a fantastic X-Men and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vibe (Image via Dark Horse Comics)

Reginald prepares them to fight against an unspecified threat known as the Umbrella Academy, but they go their separate ways as they grow up. After Reginald dies, they come back together and band together to do what they were trained for.

The comic also really has a fantastic X-Men and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vibe that many will honestly find fascinating. Here, you have this vast superhero team that lives together. All with some very weird powers living among this ordinary world of ours and trying to make a difference.

The team of the Hargreeve family consists of Spaceboy (Luther Hargreeves), The Kraken (Diego Hargreeves), The Rumor (Allison Hargreeves), The Seance (Klaus Hargreeves), The Boy (Number Five), The Horror (Ben Hargreeves) and The White Violin (Vanya Hargreeves). All have a diverse range of powers that will leave you in awe.

Umbrella Academy (Image via Dark Horse Comics)

The main series also consists of four storylines. The first one, of course, is Apocalypse Suite, followed by Dallas, Hotel Oblivion, and the upcoming Sparrow Academy. There are a bunch of short stories as well that are present within the universe of The Umbrella Academy.

But, if you aren't really into reading the comic, then Netflix has you covered as well. They have their acclaimed comic adaptation that does justice to the original storyline.

It features some incredible actors like Elliot Page and Tom Hooper and was created by Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater and Steve Blackman.

🗯⁵ @thinkerfives “how many days left till season three of the umbrella academy?” “how many days left till season three of the umbrella academy?” https://t.co/4f7o8i9vfv

Season three of the show is also expected to premiere on June 22, and fans are extremely hyped. The season is apparently based on the upcoming Sparrow Academy.

With that being said, be sure to check out The Umbrella Academy comic when it becomes free on May 7.

Edited by Ravi Iyer