How 'Moon Knight' Disney+ series will likely showcase a fallout between Marc Spector and Khonshu?

Moon Knight is one of the most impressive yet complex MCU characters. His ailing mind houses not one but three different personalities, namely Marc Spector (his original self), Steven Grant (the gift shop worker), and Jake Lockley (the one that hasn’t been revealed yet). The complexity is further elevated due to the presence of Khonshu, the old Egyptian Moon-God.

The fractured mind of Marc Spector is manipulated by the cunning Khonshu, who commands the personalities and makes them do as he wills. While he is currently trapped by the Enneads, Marc and his other personalities may lash out against the egotistical Moon-God in the final episode of the Disney+ series.

Marc Spector might rebel against his masters atrocities, while Khonshu could resurrect Steven Grant as compensation

steven puts his hands close to his heart when he's happy and marc does it when he's devastated #moonknight ep. 5 spoilerssteven puts his hands close to his heart when he's happy and marc does it when he's devastated #moonknight ep. 5 spoilersᅠᅠsteven puts his hands close to his heart when he's happy and marc does it when he's devastated https://t.co/M7Mq3qD8tS

Throughout the Moon Knight series, it has been shown that Marc Spector is burdened with the responsibility of protecting the travelers of the night by Khonshu. The constant manipulation by the moon god, and threats of choosing Marc’s wife Layla as the successor has been negatively affecting his already broken mind. But what if Khonshu’s atrocities run deeper than what we currently see.

EHTcomics @EHTcomics

Moon Knight Vol 8 #1 (April 13, 2016)

"Welcome to New Egypt: Part 1 of 5"

by Jeff Lemire & Greg Smallwood.

See more at Just added to the website!Moon Knight Vol 8 #1 (April 13, 2016)"Welcome to New Egypt: Part 1 of 5"by Jeff Lemire & Greg Smallwood.See more at EHTcomics.com Just added to the website!Moon Knight Vol 8 #1 (April 13, 2016)"Welcome to New Egypt: Part 1 of 5" by Jeff Lemire & Greg Smallwood.See more at EHTcomics.com https://t.co/Fve251jAnz

Jeff Lemire’s amazing Moon Knight Vol 8 is similar to the Disney+ series in many ways. For starters, the story takes place in an asylum, which is similar to the plot of episodes 4 and 5. The series also takes inspiration from the comic run showcasing Marc creating the identity of Steven Grant when he was just a kid.

In the comic series, Khonshu reveals in a shocking twist that he has had a psychic connection to Marc’s mind since childhood and is the cause of Marc’s DID (dissociative identity disorder). He was manipulating all his major life events ever since Marc was a boy until he finally revealed himself in Egypt and became an active part of Marc Spector’s mind.

Khonshu’s ultimate goal is to gain complete control over Marc’s body. The revelations enrage not just Marc Spector but his other personalities too who then team up to defeat the Moon God.

Moon Knight theories explored

Average CBM lover @based_marvel



— Moon Knight Vol. 8 #14



carrying this energy into the rest of "No Khonshu... I am Marc Spector. I am Steven Grant. I am Jake Lockley. And we are going to be okay. We are going to live with who we are. We are Moon Knight. And we never needed you."— Moon Knight Vol. 8 #14carrying this energy into the rest of #MoonKnight "No Khonshu... I am Marc Spector. I am Steven Grant. I am Jake Lockley. And we are going to be okay. We are going to live with who we are. We are Moon Knight. And we never needed you." — Moon Knight Vol. 8 #14carrying this energy into the rest of #MoonKnight https://t.co/AiogKONfiA

It is highly possible for the above stated events to occur in the Disney+ series. What if, like comics, Khonshu has been controlling Marc since his childhood? What if his DID is caused due to Khonshu’s interference? The Machiavellian Moon God might be puppeteering Marc to get him at the right time and right place to further assert dominance over his servant’s body.

Marc is a troubled soul, and the list of tragedies in his life is a long one. Right from the loss of his brother Randall in a freak cave accident, to his abusive mother, to his near-death experience in Egypt, his mother’s death, and the recent loss of Steven Grant, the trauma has been eating his mind from the inside. The revelation that Khonshu was responsible for everything might be the final straw that breaks the camel’s back.

z @reblmoon

#MoonKnight WE ALL CAN AGREE THAT THIS ORIGIN SCENE OF MOON KNIGHT EPISODE 5 IS JUST WE ALL CAN AGREE THAT THIS ORIGIN SCENE OF MOON KNIGHT EPISODE 5 IS JUST #MoonKnight https://t.co/Bl1RFCV17B

Khonshu himself could be the big bad of Moon Knight instead of Arthur Harrow, and Marc might take up arms against his master. Theories suggest that Khonshu might even bring back Steven Grant as compensation for his lifelong atrocities against Marc.

The theories come pouring in as Moon Knight comes to the end of its first season on May 4, 2022.

