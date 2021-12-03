×
Jeon Jong Seo confirms dating rumors with 'The Call' director Lee Chung Hyun

Jeon Jong Seo's performance in The Call was critically acclaimed. (Image via Allkpop)
Tuba Waqar
ANALYST
Modified Dec 03, 2021 05:15 PM IST
There’s a new power couple in town! South Korean actor Jeon Jong Seo’s agency recently confirmed that the actor is in a relationship with The Call director Lee Chung Hyun.

Actress Jeon Jong Seo and dating director Lee Chung-hyeon of the movie "The Call". .. ..「#JeonJongSeo」Summary： wowkorea.live/album/100769/1 https://t.co/LN5Me9kn8Y

The duo first met on the set of The Call, a Netflix production. The horror film was Lee Chung Hyun’s debut project as the head director of a full-length, commercial film. The Call, which released worldwide in 2020, also starred Park Shin Hye.

Jeon Jong Seo and Lee Chung Hyun met on Netflix's The Call

Though rumors of Jeon Jong Seo and Lee Chung Hyun’s romantic entanglement had been doing the rounds for a while, it was on December 3 that Jeon Jong Seo’s label, MY Company, confirmed the speculation, stating:

"It's true that the two recently began dating.''
n.news.naver.com/entertain/arti…Director Lee Chung-Hyun, said shyly, "Thank you for the congratulations."While filming ‘Call’, we naturally fell for each other, and we started dating naturally recently.When asked about Jeon Jong-seo's charm, he laughed, saying, "I'm embarrassed to https://t.co/9ZVqRXTOeF

Ever since news of the duo being in a relationship emerged, several fans have unearthed clips from the promotion of The Call, where the chemistry between the two is apparent.

No more hiding your love ❤️ https://t.co/VjxzrPwKLz
I SUPPORT AND LOVE U BOTH AHHHHH🍑i wish u a healthy relationship🍑 #RachelJun #JeonJongseo #LeeChunghyun #TheCall https://t.co/NkwgFLmx60

The Call revolves around two women, separated by time and space, whose lives become connected via a strange phone call. The film was based on a 2011 Puerto Rican and British production, The Caller.

In The Call, Jeon Jong Seo left an indelible mark as the main character, Young Sook. Despite being a relatively rookie actor, the 28 year old actor impressed viewers and bagged the Best Actress Awards at both the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards and the 30th Buil Film Awards.

jeon jong seo — as oh young sook (the call, 2020) https://t.co/Kgsky8pkfl

Both entertainers have promising careers

Jeon Jong Seo is best known for her role in the critically acclaimed 2018 film Burning, in which she starred opposite Hellbound’s Yoo Ah In and Steven Yeun.

Seo made her English-language debut as the lead in Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon, a fantasy-adventure film by Iranian-American writer-director Ana Lily Amirpour. The actor is all set to star in the Korean adaptation of Money Heist as Tokyo.

Lee Chung Hyun has quickly established himself as one of South Korea’s up and coming ace directors, rising in prominence since his short film Ransom released in 2015.

Edited by Saman
