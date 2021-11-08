Power couple Lee Si Eon and Seo Ji Seung: All you need to know

K-drama actors Lee Si Eon and Seo Ji Seung have confirmed their marriage plans via the former’s agency on November 8. Earlier, industry representatives reported that the couple would be tying the knot on Jeju Island, creating quite a stir in the entertainment industry. Soon after, the agency confirmed the plans, stating that they would hold the wedding with only close-knit friends and family in attendance.

Lee Si Eon and Seo Ji Seung announce marriage plans after three years of courtship

Veteran K-drama stans have been celebrating the news, pouring heartfelt wishes on social media since the confirmation of Lee Si Eon and Seo Ji Seung’s marriage was announced. On November 8, after reports stated the couple had decided to tie the knot, Story J Company, Lee Si Eon’s agency, confirmed them.

The agency stated that the couple would be getting married on Christmas, but did not reveal the wedding’s time and location, citing the need for privacy.

According to the exclusive report from Ilgan Sports, the marriage will be held on December 24 in a small, close-knit ceremony at Jeju Island. An insider revealed that the couple has decided to maintain “a simple wedding”.

“The two did not invite fellow celebrities as their guests, and have decided to have a simple and quiet wedding.”

When did Lee Si Eon and Seo Ji Seung start dating?

Being from the same industry and active simultaneously, Lee Si Eon met Seo Ji Seung in a gathering as colleagues and shared a friendly senior-junior relationship. Later, the colleagues took it to the next level by spending time with each other. The couple then started dating in 2017 and went public with their relationship in February 2018.

Since then, they have remained tight-lipped about their love life, but Lee Si Eon did share a memorable moment of their courtship experience back in 2018 on MBC’s reality show, I Live Alone. Lee Si Eon was a former cast member on the show.

A month after the dating reports were out, fellow cast members on I Live Alone teased Lee Si Eon and asked him to share how he first met his would-be life partner. He revealed,

“An older actor I know introduced us. It wasn’t as a blind date, but just naturally during a gathering.”

He even revealed that he was the first to approach Seo Ji Seung. He asked her out on a movie date and confessed his feelings, asking her if she would like to go steady.

Who is Seo Ji Seung?

Seo Ji Seung made her debut in 2005, while Lee Si Eon made his debut in 2001. The actors share a six-year age difference, while the former is Seo Ji Seung’s senior in the industry by four years. The actress’ roster of projects includes God’s Quiz (2010), Stranger’s Melody (2014) and Orange Marmalade (2014), among others.

Who is Lee Si Eon?

The 39-year-old actor rose to fame with dramas such as Paradise Ranch (2011), Reply 1997 (2012) and W (2016), making him a Korean household name. He recently appeared in Hotel del Luna, Kairos and The Penthouse 2: War in Life.

Edited by Sabine Algur