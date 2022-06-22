The Man From Toronto cast list: Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson and others star in Netflix film

Netflix's The Man from Toronto is an upcoming action-comedy directed by Patrick Hughes, also known for The Hitman's Bodyguard and its sequel. The forthcoming movie features Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in a comically mismatched oddball partnership set to take viewers on a hilarious action ride.

The screenplay was written by Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner and revolves around Teddy (Hart), who ends up in the wrong place at the wrong time and gets mistaken for a professional assassin. The actual assassin (Harrelson) also arrives, and hilarious shenanigans ensue as Teddy is forced to live with the mistaken identity to save his life.

Releasing on June 24, 2022, on Netflix, the film boasts a stellar cast. Take a look at who will be appearing in The Man from Toronto.

All you need to know about the cast of The Man from Toronto

Headlined by Kevin Hart in a role perfectly suited to his persona, the film will also feature Woody Harrelson in a role that is opposite to Hart's. The latter joined the film after Jason Statham left the project in 2020. The first-look images released by Netflix also offer a glimpse at other Hollywood talent and additions from the worlds of MMA and music.

1) Kevin Hart as Teddy Jackson

Kevin Hart will be seen playing a down-on-his-luck salesman who gets mistaken for a professional assassin, which sets off a series of events that land him in cahoots with the actual assassin. To save himself and to protect his wife from dangers, he is forced to play along with the mistaken identity.

The famous actor and comedian has a plethora of screen credits to his name, including Undeclared (2001), Scary Movie 3 (2003), Little Fockers (2010), Ride Along (2014), Get Hard (2015), Central Intelligence (2016), the Jumanji film franchise, and many more.

2) Woody Harrelson as The Man from Toronto

The icy, antisocial titular assassin will be played by Woody Harrelson in the action-comedy, who will balance Hart's New York screw-up. With several accolades under his belt, the actor and playwright made his breakthrough in the role of bartender Woody Boyd on the NBC sitcom Cheers (1985-1993).

Harrelson's illustrious career has spanned television, film, and theater roles. He received three Oscar nominations for his roles in The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996), The Messenger (2009), and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017). He was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for his role as Marty Hart in True Detective (2014).

3) Kaley Cuoco as Anne

The Big Bang Theory famed actress Kaley Cuoco will be seen playing a small yet significant role in The Man from Toronto. Similar to her previous roles, Anne is a brash and outspoken character who has the potential to get Harrelson's icy assassin to open up.

Since 2020, Cuoco has appeared in the HBO Max comedic thriller The Flight Attendant, which has received widespread critical acclaim. Her film credits include Virtuosity, Can't Be Heaven, Growing Up Brady, The Hollow, Cougar Club, and The Penthouse, among others.

4) Jasmine Mathews as Lori

Jasmine Mathews will be seen in the role of Teddy's ride-or-die, who, for the most part, remains blissfully unaware of the trouble her husband is in. Mathews appeared in Heathers (2018) and The Tomorrow War (2021).

Other cast members include Hollywood legend Ellen Barkin, The Bold and the Beautiful's Pierson Fodé, Cuban-American musician Jencarlos Canela, and Tomohisa Yamashita.

The Man from Toronto will premiere on Netflix on June 24, 2022, at 3 am ET.

