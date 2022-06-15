Who is comedian Hayden Kristal? AGT contestant is also a deaf queer activist

Deaf queer activist Hayden Kristal auditioned for Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT). The Colorado-based stand-up comedian entertained the live audience and the judges with their performance and displayed solid potential to move forward in the competition. They are among many other contestants who showcased their skills in the reality talent competition.

America's Got Talent (AGT) has been renewed for its 17th season, and it is extremely popular among viewers because it has showcased plenty of unique talent over the years. Many contestants who made their debut on the series have gone ahead to become well-known artists and superstars. This year's participants are hoping for the same, so they have taken inspiration from former winners to give themselves a shot at fame.

Fan-favorite celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum are back for another season to enthrall viewers with their interesting camraderie.

What are AGT contestant Hayden Kristal's preferred pronouns? Life and more explored

AGT contestant Hayden Kristal's preferred pronouns are they/them/theirs, "but [they] accept[s] anything said with good intent." They are a Colorado-based stand-up comedian and deaf queer artist whose life has revolved around experiencing marginalized identities, which has led them to pursue a wide range of careers.

The comedian was a Brooklyn-based former zookeeper who gave up a lucrative career in salamanders to pursue comedy and public speaking. As a professional speaker, Hayden has explored the "intersections of ability, gender, s*xuality, and access, particularly within the spheres of activism and social justice."

The AGT contestant has brought their fun, interactive and engaging workshops as well as their life-changing speeches to a multitude of conferences, businesses, and schools across North America, including well-known universities like Harvard, Yale, Columbia, and places like the Connecticut Supreme Court.

In the professional speaking and activism realm, they have been a TEDx presenter, a Catalyst Award winner, and a Lavender Graduation commencement speaker. Hayden presented their first TedxTalk in 2016, and received the Catalyst Award from the University of Missouri for their dedication to creating change "for and within the LGBTQ community."

The AGT contestant also has many credits in the entertainment sector, including being a semifinalist for Stand Up NBC, a finalist for Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’s Comedy Writing Mentorship, and a featured performer at the Limestone Comedy festival. They have also opened and featured for Maria Bamford. Their quick wit has also landed them a guest role on Netflix & Adult Swim’s Tuca and Bertie.

Hayden's workshops include GaySL: A Crash Course in LGBTQ American Sign Language, where participants are taught LGBTQ-related American Sign Language signs and encouraged to participate in discussions around deaf culture, intersectionality, accessibility and more.

They are also well known for a keynote address where they talk about "the lessons to be learned - about love, trust, and how we define 'ability'" from their journey with their deafblind dog, Bitsy.

The AGT contestant is also known for their own merchandise named Carcass, where they sell T-shirts, mugs, and stickers bags, starting from $8 to $42. They also sell pillows, wall art, bedding, face masks, phone cases and drinkware that range from $4 to $55. Viewers can check these out on the official website stated in the artist's Instagram bio.

Season 17 of America's Got Talent has started on an exciting note, with many contestants sharing their incredible journey and performance with viewers. The judges have given out two golden buzzers to saxophonist Avery Dixon and musical prodigy Madison Baez as of yet.

Tune in to AGT on Tuesday night, June 14, on NBC to find out who gets another golden buzzer.

