6 dangerous acts on America's Got Talent

Over the years, America's Got Talent (AGT) has included some incredibly dangerous acts. Even though no artist in the category has ever won the show, each season has seen numerous acts by daredevils who perform hair-raising stunts.

Here are some of the most thrilling acts from previous seasons of AGT. With knife-throwing, eating objects, and juggling dangerous weapons, these performances kept the audience on the edge of their seats.

6 America's Got Talent acts that were quite dangerous

1) Mark the Knife

When it comes to the "most dangerous" acts in AGT history, Mark Faje definitely makes the list. In season 1 of America's Got Talent, Mark referred to himself as "the world's most dangerous comic". In one of his acts, after putting a scorpion down his pants, he had caught a flaming, knife-wielding bowling ball on his head. Unfortunately, he was knocked out in the semifinals.

2) Aaron Crow

This enigmatic performer advanced to season 13's semifinals. Aaron Crow's memorable performances include shooting an arrow into an apple on Heidi Klum's head and nearly crushing Howie Mandel in a box during one of his performances.

3) Deadly Games

Couple Alfredo and Anna Silva advanced to the season 11 semifinals with their suspenseful act involving knives and crossbows. They also returned to the stage for AGT: The Champions earlier this year, where they were awarded the Golden Buzzer by judge Heidi Klum.

Unfortunately, the couple announced their divorce after the finale. Deadly Games will go down as one of the most dangerous acts in America's Got Talent history.

4) The Expert Regurgitator

Stevie Starr finished fourth-place in Season 10 with his regurgitation act. He swallowed everything, from light bulbs to sharp razor blades, and then brought it all back up. He returned later in 2019's season of America's Got Talent: The Champions.

5) Antonio Restivo

With his thrilling act, this fire performer advanced to the season 5 semifinals. For his performances, Antonio Restivo combined illusions and pyrotechnics, even magically escaping from a burning box at one point. He also touched the fire and blew it all over the place.

6) Bir Khalsa

Last but not least, there's Bir Khalsa. They appeared on America's Got Talent in the 2019 season. The group had a trio of Indian Sikh artists who performed some insane acts. The group performed traditional art that Khalsa fighters from the Sikh community are trained in. Similar performances have been seen throughout India, but these men were really amongst the best.

Edited by Gunjan