Who is the richest on America’s Got Talent: Extreme? Inside judges' rumored net worth

NBC’s outrageous America’s Got Talent: Extreme is set to feature Simon Conwell, Nikki Bella, and Travis Pastrana judging the spectacular performances of the contestants on the show.

America’s Got Talent: Extreme features performances that cannot fit in a “theatre." The show has given a platform to fearless talents to prove their mettle by performing unseen and breath-taking stunts outdoors. The upcoming season will be the third addition to AGT’s franchise.

How much do the judges on America’s Got Talent: Extreme make?

Judges Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella, and Travis Pastrana are highly successful and acclaimed celebrities from their respective fields. However, Cowell, the creator of talent shows like Got Talent and X-Factor, receives immense attention in all its franchises. So it’s not tough to imagine that the value he adds to these talent shows receives a hefty monetary compensation.

Here is an estimate of the overall remuneration of judges on America’s Got Talent:

Simon Cowell

As the creator of the Got Talent franchise and a famous media personality for music and television, Simon’s salary is $95 million. It is true that the British television producer bags a hefty amount by judging his self-created talent shows. He has remained successful in the industry for the last 30 years. The ace-judge has an estimated net worth of $600 million and is the richest among all the judges.

Travis Pastrana

Travis Pastrana is a versatile professional motorsports racer and stunt driver. The rally-ace has competed in supercross, motocross, freestyle motocross, and rally racing events. Pastrana has a net worth of $25 million. He makes around $400,000 every month.

Nikki Bella

WWE superstar Nikki Bella’s net worth is $8 million. The wrestler endorses several brands and is also set to judge the upcoming show. Bella also owns a YouTube channel alongside her sister Brie Bella.

In a recent snippet of the show, the three judges seem to vehemently look forward to the talents that they are going to witness. The show will premiere on February 20, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET.

