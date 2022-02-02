What happened to Simon Cowell? TV mogul rushed to hospital with broken arm after e-bike accident

Simon Cowell was recently rushed to hospital after suffering an electric bike accident in London, less than two years after facing a similar crash that left him severely injured and bedridden for several months.

According to TMZ, the latest crash occurred when the music mogul was pedaling around with his e-bike near his West London home last Thursday, January 27, 2022. He reportedly attempted to take a sharp turn but ended up hitting a wet patch on the road.

As the wheels of his bike dislocated from the vehicle, Cowell slipped and crashed to the ground in the middle of the road. A few passersby reportedly came to his aid and stopped the incoming traffic before paramedics arrived at the scene.

Simon Cowell was shifted to a nearby hospital, where he was diagnosed with facial cuts, a suspected concussion, and a broken arm. However, sources confirmed to People that the record executive was doing “absolutely fine.”

The business tycoon was also photographed with a bright yellow arm cast later in the day and has reportedly been asked to rest at home.

A look into Simon Cowell’s past e-bike accident

Simon Cowell’s latest e-bike crash came just 18 months after suffering a major motorcycle accident in Los Angeles. In August 2020, the X Factor UK judge was trialing a brand new £10,000 e-motorcycle at his Malibu home when he lost control of the brakes and slammed into the ground.

He suffered a severe spinal injury and had to undergo a six-hour-long surgery to have a metal rod and screws inserted in his back. During an interview with Extra TV, Cowell mentioned that he felt like “passing out” following the crash.

The incident caused the media personality to take a long break from his TV show appearances. He reportedly failed to move without support for several months but ultimately made a successful recovery.

The 62-year-old also began cycling again and said that the accident made him stronger. He even shared the excitement of using e-bikes to pedal nearly 10 miles a day:

“My most creative time is now when I cycle, because I cycle even though it's an e-bike. I still got to pedal and I do about 10 miles a day… even though I had an accident on one. That was more an electric motorbike; these are called pedal-assist bikes, and they're brilliant."

Despite his second accident involving an electric bike, Simon Cowell will likely continue to explore his love for cycling. However, sources told The Sun that the entrepreneur would be more careful about using helmets in the future.

The recent crash reportedly came a day after Cowell wrapped filming for the upcoming season of Britain’s Got Talent. As a result, the panelist might be seen with his arm cast during the scheduled promotional activities for the show.

