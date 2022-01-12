Lauren Silverman net worth: Simon Cowell's fiancee's fortune explored as couple get engaged

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are officially engaged nearly eighteen years into their relationship. The music mogul proposed to her on Christmas Eve during a family vacation in Barbados.

The duo were reportedly walking together on the beach when Cowell got down on one knee and popped the question in the presence of their son Eric and Silverman’s eldest child, Adam.

Sources close to the pair told The Sun that the surprise proposal left Lauren emotional:

“Lauren was absolutely stunned and never in a million years expected Simon to pop the question. She burst into tears - happy tears - and obviously said yes straight away.”

It was also mentioned that Simon did not believe in the institution of marriage initially, but changed his thoughts after realizing Lauren was the one:

“Lauren has been Simon’s rock over these past few years - supporting him when he broke his back, and through thick and thin generally. They make a wonderful couple. Whilst Simon never thought he was the marrying type, he’s realised he’s met the woman of his dreams - and couldn’t be happier. In the words of Beyoncé, it was time to put a ring on it.”

Another insider told People that the couple were extremely happy with the new developments in their relationship:

“They are both super happy. They've been together a long time now and adore each other so it's not a huge surprise to their close friends.”

Lauren Silverman and Simon Cowell started dating privately in 2003. They confirmed their relationship in 2014 after the birth of their son Eric.

Who is Lauren Silverman?

Lauren Silverman is an American socialite and entrepreneur. She made headlines after news of her affair with Simon Cowell came to light in 2013.

The New York-native is also known as the ex-wife of real estate agent and businessman Andrew Silverman. Lauren hails from a wealthy family and is the eldest daughter of real estate giant Steven Davies.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lauren Silverman has an approximate net worth of $10 million. The 44-year-old has been involved in multiple business ventures and has several wealth-generating assets.

She reportedly earns $800K to $900k every month from her entrepreneurial endeavors and different assets.

Lauren Silverman is also a charity activist and contributes to several charity organizations with Simon, including the Katie Piper Foundation Rehabilitation Centre, Children in Need Foundation, and PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, among others.

Meanwhile, her fiance Simon Cowell also has a whopping net value of $600 million. He reportedly gifted Lauren a $11.74 million mansion in Beverly Hills after the birth of their son.

A look into Lauren Silverman and Simon Cowell's relationship

Simon Cowell met Lauren Silverman in 2003 when she was still married to her ex-husband and the former’s close friend, Andrew Silverman. The duo became friends and started meeting in private, eventually developing a romantic relationship.

The pair made news in 2013 when their private affair was made public after it was revealed that Lauren is pregnant with Simon’s child. Shortly after the revelation, Andrew filed for divorce from his wife.

Simon and Lauren welcomed their son Eric in 2014. The former addressed the drama surrounding their affair and Silverman’s pregnancy during an interview with The Mail on Sunday in 2015:

“I'm not proud of the circumstances, I can't hold my head up about it. This was not something I planned. But I remember going to the first scan with Lauren. I called him Tad because he looked like a tadpole. Something just kicked in. I felt unbelievably protective of both of them. I just absolutely wanted him. I just hadn't known that before.”

In November 2021, the Syco founder told OK Magazine that he and Silverman grew even closer during the pandemic:

“I guess so! Covid-19 was the real test. Like everyone, we were in lockdown for a long time and that's when you realise whether or not you actually enjoy each other's company or not. And we really really did. So to answer your question... yes, the romance is still alive. We're closer than ever.”

Simon Cowell and Lauren have been inseparable since they publicly confirmed their relationship. The couple continue to appear at several red carpet events together and will likely walk down the aisle in the days to come.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia