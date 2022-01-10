Who is Tom Payne's wife Jennifer Akerman? All about the Swedish model as couple welcomes first baby

The Walking Dead and Prodigal Son actor Tom Payne just welcomed his first child with wife Jennifer Akerman on January 5. The couple announced the birth of their son, Harrison Magnus Austin Payne, through a pair of Instagram posts.

Sharing a photo of the newborn's hand grasping Tom's thumb, the proud father Tom Payne wrote:

"I can't believe you're here. We love you immeasurably and will always be there for you. The next big life adventure starts here!"

Everything about Jennifer Akerman, the wife of Tom Payne

Tom Payne and Jennifer Akerman (Image via Undead Walking)

Jennifer Akerman, born July 10, 1989 in Stockholm, Sweden, is a model, singer, songwriter and blogger. She is the sister of Malin Akerman, who is known for her roles in movies like The Utopian Society, and Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle.

Jennifer, who belonged to a middle-class family, moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the entertainment industry at the age of 18. Shortly after trying her luck at acting, Jennifer was discovered by a modeling agency that helped her be a popular face in Hollywood, making her shift to New York for work. She soon became a successful model, becoming the face of various brands and commercials.

Jennifer Akerman, who previously used to sing for a rock band named Bella Tech, now has her own band, Bloke & Bird and goes by the name Final Child. She has also founded a highly popular vintage fashion label called Wilton Girl Vintage. In 2013, the multi-talented star participated in a dance show titled Let’s Dance as a celebrity dancer.

Jennifer Akerman started dating Tom Payne back in 2013. The model-turned-singer got engaged to Payne in November 2018. The duo was originally set to wed on April 11, 2020, but was forced to change the date due to the pandemic.

Through an Instagram post shared on December 22, 2020, Jennifer Akerman announced her marriage to Tom Payne, as she wrote:

"Last night me and the love of my life got married !!!"

News of Akerman's pregnancy first broke when the singer revealed her baby bump alongside husband Tom Payne in a music video for her single South of the Border.

Last November, the couple told PEOPLE that they were expecting a baby boy by the end of 2021. Well, they definitely had to wait a bit longer than they expected, but it clearly did not affect their excitement as Akerman posted a photo with her little baby, welcoming him into the world.

Fans, friends and family congratulated the couple on both posts as good wishes started to pour in to welcome the newborn.

