What happened to Thierry Mugler's nose? Face surgery accident revisited as famed French designer dies aged 73

French fashion icon Thierry Mugler passed away on January 23, 2022, at the age of 73. News of his demise was confirmed through his official Instagram page:

“#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Mugler was considered to be a legendary fashion designer, creative director, and creative adviser. Known for his avant-garde and theatrical style, the Frenchman worked with eminent artists like David Bowie, Gracy Jones, George Michael, Diana Cindy Crawford and Sharon Stone.

He even collaborated with contemporary stars like Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Beyonce, Rihanna, Bella Hadid and Katy Perry, among many others.

No immediate cause of Thierry Mugler’s death has been made available to the public. It is also not known if the designer suffered from any medical conditions prior to his demise.

However, the icon has undergone many facial reconstructive surgeries in the past following a series of accidents.

A look into Thierry Mugler's history of accidents

Thierry Mugler suffered a series of accidents that led to his facial reconstruction surgeries (Image via WireImage/Richard Bord)

Thierry Mugler was always vocal about undergoing facial surgeries after facing severe accidents. In 2019, Interview magazine noted that the designer viewed the human body as “an instrument for artistic excellence.”

During an interview with the publication, the fashion legend spoke to actress Tippi Hedren about a severe jeep crash accident that left his nose completely destroyed. Following the accident, Mugler had to undergo nose reconstruction surgery.

Mugler also shared that he suffered another motorcycle incident involving steel cables. The injury required him to remove a piece of metal from his leg. However, Mugler failed to motivate himself to visit the hospital due to his busy schedule.

Following a few warnings from the doctor, he decided to undergo the surgery while making the experience “fun” by asking another surgeon to get work done on his chin:

“I said, 'Let’s find a way to make this fun!' I asked another surgeon if he could do some things to my chin, and then I was happy to get the bloody anesthesia.”

The doctor reportedly took a piece of bone from Mugler’s hip and placed it on his chin so the designer can have “all bones” instead of plastic or silicone. The fashion icon said that he wanted his face to showcase the “progress” he went through over the years:

“I wanted my face to represent progress, because after years of being a thin, charming dancer, I wanted to be a warrior. I’ve done so much in my life. I’ve fought so much. I’m a superhero, so it’s normal to have the face of one.”

In 2017, Mugler recalled he had another major gym accident that smashed his face and prompted him to undergo reconstruction. He told Yann Barthes that his body was undergoing constant construction:

“I had a facial reconstruction following a serious gym accident that completely knocked my face down. My body is in perpetual construction.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite being “broken” multiple times due to his consecutive accidents, Thierry Mugler decided to “put things back in order” through facial surgeries. The creator also believed that the process resonated with his “architectural research” and helped him “to go further and higher.”

Edited by Siddharth Satish