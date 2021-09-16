Will there be an America's Got Talent Season 17? Here's how to apply for the NBC show

America's Got Talent Season 17 is set to return and the showrunners are already accepting auditions. This means aspirants who missed a chance this year can try their luck at popularizing their talent, entertaining audiences and judges, and winning $1 million.

The official application site instructs contestants to follow government-set covid protocols when submitting their video applications. There are also a string of other rules to follow, which will be further explored below.

How to apply for America's Got Talent Season 17?

The official website has laid down some ground rules for America's Got Talent Season 17 hopefuls. Topping the list of things-to-follow is shooting an audition tape in a "well-lit" setting and also one that doesn't exceed 2 minutes, which makes it easier for the producers to finalize their picks for live auditions. Singers are discouraged from using auto-tune apps such as Smule and StarMaker.

Here are a few other rules set by the producers:

Do not submit GoogleDrive links, Dropbox links, iCloud link or links to Instagram videos.

Check your video before submitting it and make sure the audio can be heard clearly.

You are welcome to sing with a backing track as long as we can hear your voice clearly.

Do not submit a highly edited video, sizzle reel, or video with highly processed vocals.

Who will win AGT season 16?

Over the weeks, Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, and host Terry Crews have hit the buzzers on some of the interesting contestants who are now vying for the big prize and winner's title. Of the 10 America's Got Talent finalists, 9-year-old opera singer Victory Brinker and quick-change artist Lea Kyle seem to have caught everyone's attention.

At this point, it's tough to name one of them a winner because there's also Brooke Simpson, who saw her share of fame when she appeared on Season 13 of The Voice. Giving everyone stiff competition are Josh Blue with his immaculate comic timing and Jimmie Herrod with his perfect pitch.

America's Got Talent Season 16 finale premieres September 15, Wednesday on NBC at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Check local listings for more information.

