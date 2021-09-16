Who won America's Got Talent Season 16? Dustin Tavella's skills as a magician questioned

America's Got Talent 2021 finds its winner in Dustin Tavella. While judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara seemed to agree on the final results, fans have severely criticized it.
More than a handful of keyboard warriors lashed out at the show and those who voted for the contestants. Dustin Tavella was trashed, and his skills as a magician were questioned. He was immediately compared to ex-AGT winner Shin Lim.
Dustin Tavella's magic is "overdone," say fans
Dustin Tavella was easily one of the contenders for the title. He breezed through both the live auditions and semifinals. But giving him a tough fight all along was Aiden Bryant, the teen aerialist who left everyone surprised with his jaw-dropping acts throughout the season.
Fans have pointed out that Aiden deserved to win and was "robbed" of the top spot in the AGT finals.
Who is Dustin Tavella and what's his net worth?
Dustin Tavella is no stranger to the spotlight. Several years ago, when his first single Everybody Knows went viral, he found a fan in Selena Gomez who later appeared in the official video of the same track.
Having composed and released music, he realized he could net more by blending magic into it. This was when the concept of Here Comes Trouble was developed. Here Comes Trouble is Dustin Tavella's own show, through which he combines live comedy, music, and magic.
The magician has been at this game long enough to have amassed impressive wealth. According to the Daily News Catcher, he has a net worth of $6,00,000 which is set to spike after his AGT win.
Also Read
Will there be an AGT Season 17?
Yes. America's Got Talent will return next year. The producers have already shared the steps to audition for Season 17. The release date has not been scheduled yet and there's little information about the judges. However, Simon Cowell is sure to return.