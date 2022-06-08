Who is AGT contestant Madison Baez? 11-year-old musical prodigy appeared on Netflix's Selena: The Series

Madison Baez delivered a memorable audition on Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT). The singer stunned the audience, as well as the judges, with her performance, which aired on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The 11-year-old musical prodigy has also appeared in many shows on television and OTT platforms. She dons many hats with ease as a singer, an actress and a doting daughter.

America's Got Talent (AGT) has been renewed for the 17th year in a row, owing to the tremendous success of its previous installments. Over the years, many contestants have gone ahead to become worldwide superstars, making the show one of the biggest talent competitions to ever exist on television.

Who is AGT contestant Madison Baez?

Madison was born and raised in Orange County, California, and has been singing since a very young age. When she was just three years old, her father introduced her to music and there has been no looking back ever since. She also started learning how to play piano and developed her singing skills over the years.

However, a few months before her fourth birthday, the AGT contestant witnessed a life-changing event that set the course for her passion towards singing. Her father was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer and had to battle it out for the next seven years. Madison realized that singing would be the best treatment for him as he was the one who introduced her to music. The singer stayed by his side, during his struggle on the road to recovery.

Madison got her first big break when she performed the national anthem for the LA Lakers. After a successful performance, she was further invited to sing the national anthem for the LA Dodgers, LA Rams, LA Kings, and many more teams. The singer went viral for her performances and received attention from many local and national news outlets including Fox 11 LA News, CBS 2 LA News, NBC 4 LA News and many others.

The AGT contestant was the first 8-year-old in the history of Orange County to perform two 40-minute shows by herself, singing 13 songs and impressing the audience gathered from all over the country. Even today, the singer continues to perform at charity and sporting events, schools and local fairs.

Madison participated in more than 13 national commercials with major brands, eventually landing one of the biggest roles in Hollywood as Young Selena Quintanilla on Netflix's Selena: The Series, which is based on the life of the Latin singer and icon Selena. Her performance in Season 1, which premiered on December 4, 2020, received great reviews from the 30 million viewers who tuned into the show.

The AGT contestant's story and incredible talent was also documented on ABC's Kids Say The Dakest Things, where she received a standing ovation for her powerful performance of Beyonce's Listen. She also performed Bill Withers' Ain't No Sunshine for millions of viewers on Fox's show Game of Talents hosted by comedian Wayne Brady.

The singer and actress has featured in more than 65 publications, including People Magazine, Entertainment News, Variety and Oprah. E! News and Hola Magazine named Madison in their top ten list of 'Rising Lantinx Stars under 25' who are gearing up to take over Hollywood.

Season 17 of AGT premiered on May 31, 2022, and has seen some great performances by participants like Merchant Vera, Celina Monuz, and many more. Fan-favorite celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum are back on the judging panel and ready to entertain viewers with their fun, quirky exchanges and valuable feedback.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far