What time will America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 2 air? Auditions, release date and more about NBC’s reality show

Season 17 of America’s Got Talent premiered last week and featured multiple mind-blowing acts. It is now time to tune in to NBC for episode 2 which is also set to bring some amazing performances for viewers.

America’s Got Talent, aka AGT, is a long-running reality show where participants showcase their talent and can only qualify after receiving a majority of votes from the judges’ panel.

The official synopsis of Season 17 reads:

“The 17th season of America's Got Talent returns with a new set of aspiring performers looking to compete for the ultimate $1 million prize. This season promises to deliver some of the wildest acts to ever grace the AGT stage.”

A total of 10 performers were selected for the next round of the premiere episode, while the number of participants for the upcoming installment is still unknown.

When will America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 2 air?

The second episode of America’s Got Talent Season 17 is all set to air on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on NBC. Viewers can watch it later on the network’s website and also on Peacock TV the next day.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several live streaming services, including DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, Sling, YouTube TV and Philo.

What to expect from the new episode?

America’s Got Talent Season 17 Episode 2 will see some interesting auditions, including Metaphysic AI. It is an artificial intelligence company that leaves the audience and judges stunned by creating a fake audition clip of Simon Cowell singing.

A preview clip showed how the group used AI technology to create different avatars.

Another promo clip featured a dance group named Fusion Japan, a newly formed team combining two different groups, Fabulous Sisters and Kyushudanji.

All the auditions will be judged by the panel, including the four mentors — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara. If an act receives three “Yes,” it will be promoted to the next round.

In earlier episodes, the following performers were selected by the panel:

The Pack Drumline from Chicago

A girl group, XOMG Pop, created by JoJo Siwa and Jessalyn Siwa

Magician Mervant Vera from Philadelphia

Vocalist Lee Collinson from UK

Singer/songwriter Ben Lapidus

Ventriloquist Celia Munoz from Spain

Act by Veranica and her many animal friends

Comedian Mike E. Winfield

Yo-yo artist Shu Takada

Saxophonist Avery Dixon

The premiere episode also witnessed the first Golden Buzzer of the season by host Terry Crews. He used it on Avery Dixon, a 21-year-old from Atlanta, who won hearts by playing Try a Little Tenderness by Otis Reddin on his saxophone. Avery impressed the judges who only had praise for him. Before they could say “yes” to Dixon, Crews interrupted them and said:

“There’s no need to vote. Avery, you touched the heart of every human being in this building right now. I want to tell you, you’ve been bullied all your life, but you tell every bully that you have a big brother named Terry Crews, who has your back, and all those bullies are going to have to watch you succeed.”

The host then hit the Golden Buzzer, leaving Dixon teary-eyed.

Viewers will now see the contestant directly in the live competition round after the audition process ends.

