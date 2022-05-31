How to vote for your favorite contestant on America's Got Talent Season 17? Voting rules explained ahead of show's premiere

Viewers, it is time to vote for your favorite contestant on Season 17 of America's Got Talent. This time, the reality talent competition will witness contestants showcase their skillsets that are at par with what's deemed the greatest acts the show has ever seen.

The hit series was renewed for the seventeenth season, owing to its success in its previous installments. It has been a fan favorite for a long time. The television network will broadcast America's Got Talent every Tuesday at 8.00 PM ET.

The premiere episode will be a two-hour extravaganza. Host Terry Crews will introduce some of the most talented contestants who will grace the stage with their magic, music, and other incredible talents to impress celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum.

Speaking about the essence of the competition, Klum told Access Hollywood:

"I always call it a 'rollercoaster of emotions,' because a person comes and they're singing. The next is an aerialist. The next one is a contortionist or a comedian. Everyone has a story to tell because they're real people. They're not actors. This is not a movie. This is real life. It's always fun to hear the stories...it never gets boring."

A detailed guide on how to vote on America's Got Talent?

terry crews @terrycrews

It's almost time!! Grab your first look of #AGT before the season premiere on May 31st! It's almost time!! Grab your first look of #AGT before the season premiere on May 31st! 🎉🎉🎉🎉https://t.co/iCOwCdpOth

Viewers can vote for their favorite America's Got Talent contestant using the show's official application.

They can let America know who your favorite contestant is. They can also mix and match the judges' phrases for your buzzers and cast their vote during live shows, save their favorite acts from elimination and get the contestants moving ahead with every round.

The sign-in method for the application can be viewed on the official NBC website. Viewers can refer to the same to avoid further confusion while downloading the app.

Voting opens at the beginning of every show on Tuesday and closes at 7.00 PM ET on Wednesdays. However, voting isn't counted during the show's re-airings at any given time or day. Voting can also be done through NBC's official website.

Viewers can save their favorite acts briefly during the Eastern/Central time zone airing of the show on Wednesdays, which will only last around 30 minutes. The application also provides the following features:

1) Sound off on the buzzer whenever needed, irrespective of whether the show is on air or not.

2) Vote for the night's favorite acts during live voting episodes using one's NBC Universal profile.

3) Save acts on result nights.

4) Watch video clips of incredible performances.

5) Share favorite acts on different social media handles within AGT's social field.

6) Tweet to the judges and host Terry Crews straight from the app

7) Learn more about the acts with profiles, website links, video clips, etc.

Viewers can also subscribe to push notifications on America's Got Talent application to receive a message when the voting window opens during the television broadcast.

For the best possible experience, viewers need to ensure that the device is updated to the latest Android or iOS operating system before opening or running the application. Voting and saving options are only available for citizens of the United States of America and Puerto Rico.

To watch America's Got Talent, viewers can either tune in to the show on the television network or watch it on NBC's official website or application.

The episodes can also be viewed live on Youtube TV, Hulu+Live TV, and Fubo TV with a subscription. All three platforms offer seven-day free trials before committing to a subscription.

Don't forget to tune in to America's Got Talent and vote this Tuesday on NBC.

