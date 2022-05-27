When did Terry Crews start hosting America’s Got Talent? Former hosts’ list explored ahead of Season 17 premiere

Actor Terry Crews is set to be back as a host for Season 17 of America’s Got Talent on NBC. The television personality joined the reality competition show as a host in 2019 in Season 14 and has held on to the role ever since.

America’s Got Talent was hosted by various other television personalities before Terry Crews landed the gig. Apart from him, Season 17 will also see the return of Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Heidi Klum as judges.

Regis Philbin, Nick Cannon and Tyra Banks are among America’s Got Talent’s former hosts

America’s Got Talent premiered its first season on June 21, 2006. Over the years, the show has been hosted by various celebrities, so let's take a look at the hosts who have participated in the show till now.

1) Regis Philbin

Season 1 of the American talent competition was hosted by the late Regis Philbin, who was often touted as "the hardest working man in show business." The comedian reportedly held the Guinness World Record for the most hours spent on U.S. television.

Philbin left the show due to a "heavy travel schedule" and health problems. During his stint on the show, he flew between New York City and Los Angeles to participate in both Live with Regis and Kelly and America’s Got Talent. Ultimately, it became too difficult for him to continue as host.

2) Jerry Springer

Jerry Springer replaced Philbin in 2007 for the second season. He hosted Seasons 2 and 3, before leaving in 2009 to focus on other projects. He reportedly left the show to take up the role of lawyer Billy Flynn in the London production of Chicago.

3) Nick Cannon

Rapper Nick Cannon served as the host of the show from 2009 to 2016. He hosted seasons 4 through 11 of the talent show before departing NBC. In February 2017, he announced on Facebook that he would not be returning as host for the following season after NBC executives allegedly threatened to fire him due to a joke in his Showtime comedy special.

4) Tyra Banks

Supermodel Tyra Banks then hosted seasons 12 and 13 of the show. She announced that she was moving on from America’s Got Talent in December 2018 to focus on producing TV shows and movies.

5) Terry Crews

Actor Terry Crews replaced Banks in Season 14, which premiered on May 28, 2019. He was previously the host of the show's spinoff America's Got Talent: The Champions.

Crews has continued to host the NBC show for all the seasons since then. He was also the host of Champions 2, and America's Got Talent: Extreme. Crews is the show's third African-American host after Nick Cannon and Tyra Banks.

About Terry Crews

Former NFL linebacker Terry Crews, who is a Michigan native, quit the game and moved to Los Angeles in 1997 to start his acting career. He has appeared in many movies and TV shows, including Everybody Hates Chris, Are We There Yet?, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, The Expendables, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He has a net worth of $25 million.

Tune in on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, on NBC to watch Crews hosting Season 17 of America’s Got Talent. Contestants from across the country will showcase their talent to win $1 million in cash-prize.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee