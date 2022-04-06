America’s Got Talent season 17: How to apply, air date, judges, and more about the NBC show

America’s Got Talent is back for the 17th year in a row and we are all up for the drama, talent, and magic in the air. The show returns this summer on May 31, and the team is ready with more auditions for the talented citizens of America. The winner of this season will win $1 million, much like the winners of previous seasons.

When will America’s Got Talent Season 17 air and how to watch it?

Season 17 of America’s Got Talent will be back with a bang on May 31, 2022.

Starting May 31, the show will be broadcast on NBC every Tuesday night at 8.00 pm, and the premiere episode will be filled with two hours of talent and magic. The show will be on air until mid-September.

Viewers can either tune in to the show on TV channel NBC, or watch it on NBC’s official website or application. The episodes can also be viewed live on Youtube TV, Hulu+Live TV, and Fubo TV with a subscription. All three of the platforms offer 7 day free trials before committing to a subscription.

The episodes can be viewed the day after the TV telecast on the Hulu website and application with a subscription, which costs $6.99 per month and offers a 30 day free trial for the same.

Who are the judges of Season 17 of America’s Got Talent and how to audition for the show?

Much like season 16, the show will be judged by Simon Cowell, who returns for the seventh season in a row, Heidi Klum, who has been a judge on AGT for 13 seasons, Howie Mandel, who will be judging the show for the 9th time, and Sofia Vergara, who has been a part of the judge’s panel 2 times before this season.

Terry Crews will be returning to the show as the host for the fourth season in a row.

While the boat to give the last chance virtual auditions has sailed since the last auditions were held on March 30, there is still a chance to register for video auditions. The show will accept video submissions till 11.59 pm on April 10.

Contestants who applied last year will also have to reapply this year. If the contestant is below 18 years of age, a parent must submit the video on the child’s behalf. Contestants can register online and submit their submissions on the official website of America’s Got Talent. The official guidelines for the auditions are available on the website.

Starting May 31, America's Got Talent will start airing on the NBC channel every Tuesday.

Edited by Sabika