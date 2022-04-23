"The punishment did not fit the crime": Terry Crews addresses Chris Rock slap days after Will Smith's Oscar ban

Terry Crews recently expressed his sympathy for Will Smith after his altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. In an interview with a news outlet, Crews said,

“Both Will Smith and Chris Rock are dear, dear friends of mine. I love them both as brothers, but there was a time in my life [where] I was Will Smith at that moment and let me tell you, I’ve done worse than Will – way overkill, just … the punishment did not fit the crime.”

He continued and said,

“Like people were like, ‘What in the world are you doing?’ My wife even had to be like, ‘You got to promise me you will never go off like this. You did not need to pick this man up and put him on his head, on the concrete.”

Praising Rock for keeping up his composure during the altercation, Crews said,

“The toughness where I grew up and the way I was, it was always the ability to strike, the ability to punch, the ability to set things straight, to even the score. But the true definition of toughness was what Chris did in taking a punch and then holding everything together and then showing tremendous endurance and resilience in the middle of obstacles.”

Terry ended by saying,

“I’m very thankful to Chris, but also I understand Will. I’m not [one] to demonise Will at all because I was there.”

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards when the latter joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Although the Bad Boys star was smiling at first, he suddenly walked onto the stage and hit Rock. Smith went back to his seat and shouted,

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.”

A few viewers reported that the sound during the incident was cut out in the televised broadcast. Denzel Washington, Bradley Cooper, and Tyler Perry were later seen consoling Smith.

Will Smith has been banned from the Oscars for 10 years and the decision was taken by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors. Smith also resigned from AMPAS on April 1, 2022.

The organization’s Board of Governors initially considered a decade-long expulsion alongside options like disinvites to future Academy Awards, a fine, or a lawsuit for staining the Oscar brand. Smith was a member of the Academy since 2001 and joined it five years after the release of his 1996 film Independence Day.

There was another discussion on why Will was not removed from the Dolby Theater for slapping Chris. During a meeting of the AMPAS Governors on March 30, their representative mentioned that Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and he refused.

Smith’s representative Meredith O’Sullivan was requested to leave the Dolby Theater. Meredith passed on the request to Will, but he stayed in the front row seat for half an hour before going on stage to accept the Best Actor award.

Following the Academy Awards incident, the production of a fourth Bad Boys film has been put on hold.

