"The only solution was prayer": Denzel Washington opens up about Will Smith x Chris Rock Oscars slap controversy

The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021) star Denzel Washington recently weighed in about the Will Smith x Chris Rock incident on March 27, during the 94th Academy Awards. At the event, comedian turned actor Chris Rock was slapped by King Richard (2021) star Will Smith. The incident became one of the most controversial events in the history of the Oscars and received global media attention after the altercation was telecast live.

Washington, who was nominated for the 'Best Actor' Oscar alongside Smith, spoke to renowned pastor T. D. Jakes about his views on the controversial altercation. On Saturday, April 2, the 67-year-old actor attended as a panelist at Jakes' annual event International Leadership Summit.

At the event, the Mount Vernon, New York native said:

"Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it's because he's trying to do something right. And for whatever reason, the devil got ahold of him (Will Smith) that night."

Denzel Washington's views on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock over a joke at the 2022 Oscars

Later in the night, Will Smith won the 'Best Actor' award despite the earlier controversy. In his speech, the 53-year-old expressed his gratitude toward Denzel Washington. Prior to Smith's on-stage speech and right after his altercation with Chris Rock, Washington reportedly told Smith:

"At your highest moment, be careful; that's when the devil comes for you."

While speaking at Pastor T. D. Jakes' International Leadership Summit, Denzel Washington elaborated on the advice he gave to Smith. He said:

"There's a saying, 'When the devil ignores you, then you know you're doing something wrong…' I don't wanna say what we talked about, but for the grace of God go any of us."

Washington further insinuated that the people who were not involved in the incident directly are no one to condemn the altercation. The renowned actor further added that he did not know "all the ins and outs of this situation." However, the Training Day star added:

"...But I know the only solution was prayer, the way I saw it, the way I see it."

Meanwhile, Denzel Washington also disclosed that a few actors, along with himself, went and talked to Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

While the exact context of the actor's advice to Smith is not known, Washington revealed that "some prayers" were shared with Smith by them. It is believed that Washington was accompanied by Tyler Perry and Bradley Cooper in their interaction with Smith.

A day prior to Washington's panel at the International Leadership Summit, Will Smith submitted his resignation from the Academy. In his statement, Smith mentioned that he would "fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct."

Later that day, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president, David Rubin, confirmed to PEOPLE that they had accepted Smith's resignation but would continue with the "disciplinary proceedings" against the actor.

