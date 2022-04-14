Tyra Banks x America's Next Top Model controversy explained as model reportedly deletes Twitter account

Former Victoria's Secret angel Tyra Banks has deleted her Twitter account after the America's Next Top Model host received backlash for apparently pushing the contestants to the limits to get good ratings for the show.

Several former contestants have shared their stories from their stint on the show, with some claiming that the show impacted their “mental health”.

Why Tyra Banks Deleted Her Twitter Account?

Kate Taylor @Kate_H_Taylor Many contestants I spoke with — including some who said the show impacted their mental health — wanted to avoid labeling ANTM or Tyra exclusively as good/bad/cancelled. businessinsider.com/americas-next-… Many contestants I spoke with — including some who said the show impacted their mental health — wanted to avoid labeling ANTM or Tyra exclusively as good/bad/cancelled. businessinsider.com/americas-next-… https://t.co/cWCxlSyxPE

During COVID-19 lockdown, after fans started watching the show, they pointed out how Banks was mentally upsetting as the contestants were questioned about their body type, race, beauty, and sexual orientation. The show reportedly even had contestants compete despite injuries and ill health.

This increased interest in the show led to the contestants going public with stories of their experience on America's Next Top Model and Tyra Banks' behavior on the show.

Kate Taylor from Business Insider then spoke to several contestants, crew members and production workers from the show, many who chose to maintain anonymity.

Kate Taylor @Kate_H_Taylor After I reached out for comment + fact check last week, Tyra Banks deleted her Twitter. (Could be unrelated! Who can say!) businessinsider.com/americas-next-… After I reached out for comment + fact check last week, Tyra Banks deleted her Twitter. (Could be unrelated! Who can say!) businessinsider.com/americas-next-…

Post the story, which was released on Monday on April 11, 2022, Banks received backlash for her behavior. Although it is not known for sure what prompted Banks to delete her Twitter account, but the surge in Twitter backlash could be a reason.

All About America’s Next Top Model's Tyra Banks Backlash

One former contestant told Business Insider’s Kate Taylor, that the show was “psychological warfare”.

A clip from 2020, featuring contestant Dani Evans, went viral after the judges reportedly questioned the contestant for refusing to close her teeth gap.

On being asked by Banks, “Do you really think you can have a CoverGirl contract with a gap in your mouth?” Evans replied, “Yes, why not?” but Banks mocked her telling her that the gap “isn’t marketable.”

During Season 7, winner Eugena Washington reportedly recalled that during the runway challenge in a loose pool, a producer, who remains anonymous, instructed the divers to loosen the bolts connecting the planks to make the runway more wobbly to create some "drama."

I don’t think she’ll ever be held to task for all the damage she’s done. Kate Taylor @Kate_H_Taylor



Here is what I found: I spent the last months speaking with 30+ contestants, producers, and judges from "America's Next Top Model," in light of backlash against "ANTM" and Tyra Banks.Here is what I found: businessinsider.com/americas-next-… I spent the last months speaking with 30+ contestants, producers, and judges from "America's Next Top Model," in light of backlash against "ANTM" and Tyra Banks.Here is what I found: businessinsider.com/americas-next-… I stopped taking Tyra Banks seriously when she chastised an ANTM contestant for gaining weight. Then Tyra used her talk show to call herself fat and preach body acceptance.I don’t think she’ll ever be held to task for all the damage she’s done. twitter.com/kate_h_taylor/… I stopped taking Tyra Banks seriously when she chastised an ANTM contestant for gaining weight. Then Tyra used her talk show to call herself fat and preach body acceptance.I don’t think she’ll ever be held to task for all the damage she’s done. twitter.com/kate_h_taylor/…

She had to walk across “a path of wooden planks seesawing in a pool while wearing 6-inch heels, a pencil skirt, and two corsets,” resulting her falling and cracking her knee.

Fellow contestant AJ Stewart voiced similar sentiments, saying:

“I just kept thinking, this isn't just for show. Someone could get hurt. Someone could break an ankle.”

But they couldn't reportedly speak up due to the contract they signed for the show, mentioning that they could not hold ANTM executives and co. liable for any injuries.

Another contestant, Aminat Ayinde, said she had a two-inch bald spot that didn’t go away fully for three years due “Ty-Over”, a mandatory makeover by Banks.

Reportedly, contestants even went on to say that post the show, they were not taken seriously by real fashion heads, making it difficult to find good work.

