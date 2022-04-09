Christian Dior first South Korea runway show: Date, venue, and more details explored

Christian Dior is making history by presenting its pre-fall 2022 collection in Seoul, South Korea. The French fashion label will be staging a runway at the Ewha Womans University on April 30, 2022, for the first time ever in South Korea.

The LVHM-owned luxury brand is showcasing the Autumn Winter 2022 collection, which was courtesy of Creative Director, Maria Grazia Chiuri. The RTW A/W 2022 collection was first shown to the public in December 2021, in a virtual show and presented later, physically, at Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022.

More about the upcoming Christian Dior fashion show in South Korea

Christian Dior to hold its runway at Ewha Womans University (Image via @ewha.w.univ/Instagram)

The Ewha Womans University's official Instagram handle also announced the partnership in a post, where they talked about the first-ever history-making "EWHA-DIOR" collaboration.

The caption (translated) of the post read,

"Dior signed a partnership with Ewha Womans University and decided to hold the 'first Korean' Dior collection show at Ewha Womans University. Ewha Womans University was established in 1886 as the first women's education institution in Korea, and Dior has been a long-established global fashion brand since 1947. Please look forward to the various activities of the partnership that Ewha Womans University and Dior will walk together in the future!"

Dior is also partnering with the university for the women@dior partnership, which is a program launched by the label to support education and mentoring women. The program was created back in 2017, and has helped thousands of young women all over the world.

The label helps young females receive education in various field, be it business, art, engineering, or fashion. The mentees also receive guidance from Dior mentors on their careers' first steps. The program later joined UNESCO in its Global Coalition for Education in 2020, on World Youth Skills Day.

Christian Dior's CEO and Chairman Pietro Beccari made a statement regarding the brand new partnership with Korea, in a press release:

“This year, the house is forging new powerful ties with the Republic of Korea.”

The university also expressed its gratefulness in regards to the partnership. The translated caption reads:

"The Ewha-Dior partnership, Dior's international mentoring and training program Women@Dior, will start in March. Ewha and Dior are together in 'Dream for Change', nurturing future female leaders."

The fashion runway show will mark the second time Christian Dior is presenting the women's pre-fall line on the runway, the first being in Shanghai last year.

Christian Dior's partnership with South Korea has grown susequentially since they named Blackpink member and K-Pop star Jisoo as their global ambassador for beauty and fashion last year.

According to data by Launchmetrics, Christian Dior and Blackpink's sensational visual scored the top social media post during the 2022 Paris Fashion week. The site tallied it to be $1.74 million in media impact value for the K-Pop star's Instagram post, under the Dior logo at the fall 2022 fashion show.

The fashion label has further ramped up its visibility of a strong relationship with South Korea with 12 women's stores and five men's stores in the country. It also opened the House of Dior flagship in Seoul in 2015. Many fans are expecting to see Jisoo at the historical event on April 30, 2022.

