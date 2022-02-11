How many kids does Ashley Graham have? Baby names explored as supermodel welcomes twins with husband, Justin Ervin 

American model Ashley Graham revealed the names of her newborn twins and shared a picture of them.

On February 10, the America's Next Top Model star took to her Instagram handle to give her fans a first look at her children while breastfeeding them. She also revealed the names of the twins - Malachi and Roman.

In the caption, Graham talked about how motherhood is extremely hard. She said that her boys have been her greatest teachers and they remind her that she can accomplish hard things. She further said that the journey has not been "easy" but "it's so worth it."

The model also wrote that she plans to share her birth story and postpartum journey with everyone soon.

Ashley Graham's husband, Justin Ervin, shared the same image of his wife on his Instagram handle and wrote how impressed he was with her.

"I can’t express how to describe what I witness day-to-day as @ashleygraham takes every moment of every second to take care of our new little boys. “Impressive” is too small. “Amazing” is closer. “Mother” is perfect. I love you."

The names of their newborns come a month after the duo announced the birth of their children via their Instagram story.

Ashley Graham shares three children with her husband, Justin Ervin

This is not the first time that Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin have become parents. The pair also share a two-year-old son named Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin.

Graham and Ervin welcomed Issac on January 18, 2020. Previously while talking on her Pretty Big Deal podcast, Ervin revealed that he came up with the name Issac when he was in middle school.

“I brainstormed my own [baby names] for my future son and I knew it was going to be Isaac just even from then till now."

Graham said her trip to Ethiopia last Christmas inspired the middle name Menelik. The first emperor of the country was Menelik, which means "son of the wise."

This middle name, Giovanni, is the Italian version of John, the name of Graham's and Ervin's grandfather, as well as the founder of the church where Ervin was baptized. Ervin's family has Italian roots, so the couple chose the Italian version.

Graham first announced her pregnancy with her second child in July 2021 after she posted a picture wearing an unbuttoned white shirt dress that showed her baby bump.

On September 2021, Ashley Graham shared a video on her Instagram featuring her husband where the duo can be seen reacting to the news of being pregnant with twins.

