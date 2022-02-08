From Kylie Jenner to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 5 celebrities who welcomed babies in 2022

We have just entered the second month of 2022, and we already have a bunch of good news coming from the household of celebrities. Silverscreen celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have welcomed babies into their lives.

Here is a rundown of five such celebrities who have welcomed new members into their lives this year.

Celebrities who welcomed babies in 2022

1) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

It's been a few years now that former Miss World from India, Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas tied the knot. Being pretty active on social media, they have disclosed that they have a new member in their family via surrogacy. The celebrity couple has also shared a picture of their newborn daughter.

2) Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

For the second time in their lives, Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have a child together. The power couple has been in a steady relationship since 2010, and this February, news of their newborn daughter went viral. The couple were previously blessed with a baby boy in 2017.

3) Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have announced that they have welcomed a baby into their lives for the second time. Though the couple went through a brief split-up in 2020, they managed to get back together, and their second child followed up the reunion. The couple's first child is also a girl whom they named Stormi.

4) Aubrey Rainey and Mark Cuevas

Aubrey Rainey and Mark Cuevas are a celebrity couple who announced their second child a few days back. The couple named the newborn Axton Anders. Cuevas, the star of the TV show Love is Blind, and her fiance Rainey are overjoyed with the addition of their new family member.

5) Lydia Hearst and Chris Hardwick

Having the first child is perhaps the most cherished moment in one's life where a couple feels that they are on top of the moon. This is precisely what Lydia Hearst and Chris Hardwick felt after welcoming their first child this February. The couple also shared a picture of their newborn daughter on Instagram.

Some of the other celebrities who were blessed to have a newborn this year are Patrick Carney & Michelle Branch, Jared Haibon & Ashley Iaconetti, Preston J. Cook & Julia Stiles, Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

Edited by Yasho Amonkar