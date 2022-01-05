Fortnite bans Travis Scott skin permanently from their game, here's why 

Travis Scott was one of the first skins in the Fortnite Icon Series, and one of the first live concerts in any video game. However, that was a long time ago and things have changed significantly since then.

Last year, Travis Scott became embroiled in controversy after fans tragically died at an Astroworld event. Scott himself has become a controversial figure after his role (or lack thereof) in the tragedy.

After that, Epic Games began distancing itselves from the rapper. The company wanted to get as far away from the incident as possible, and it seems that the devs are continuing to do that by banning the skin.

Fortnite continues to distance itself from Travis Scott after tragedy

Just before the New Year, Fortnite posted a poll in their Discord asking players which Icon Series skins they would use out of the following:

Neymar Jr.

LoserFruit

Ninja

Lachlan

Gregfg

Lazarbeam

Bugha

Marshmello

Major Lazer

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Harry Kane

Marco Reus

LeBron James

sudsgod @sudsgod official fortnite discord...the only skins not here are the travis scott ones and the battle pass one. Does that man travis aint coming back ??? official fortnite discord...the only skins not here are the travis scott ones and the battle pass one. Does that man travis aint coming back ??? https://t.co/SXFYNLcvMn

All the Icon Series skins are present, except for one key skin: Travis Scott. It hasn't been in the Item Shop in a while, and in all likelihood, that skin will never return. Initially, Fortnite considered removing cosmetics related to Scott, but stopped short of doing so.

Fortnite and Travis Scott partnered together for a lot of cosmetics (Image via Epic Games)

The company did allow players to remove the cosmetics for a refund, but hesitated on taking things out of millions of players' lockers. Inasmuch, there are Fortnite players advocating on both sides of the issue.

🎅 NotPalo @NotPaloleaks



Fortnite NO ha mencionado a Travis Scott en una encuesta realizada en Discord relacionada con la Serie de Ídolos.



#Fortnite Epic Games cada vez deja más claro su relación con Travis:Fortnite NO ha mencionado a Travis Scott en una encuesta realizada en Discord relacionada con la Serie de Ídolos. Epic Games cada vez deja más claro su relación con Travis:Fortnite NO ha mencionado a Travis Scott en una encuesta realizada en Discord relacionada con la Serie de Ídolos. #Fortnite https://t.co/3yW2aokATk

This was a back-and-forth issue, and it's certain that Epic Games spent a long time debating on what to do. Ultimately, the devs decided it was best to go ahead and move on from Travis Scott and remove the cosmetics from the lockers.

