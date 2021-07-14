Who is Justin Ervin? All about Ashley Graham's husband as model reveals she is pregnant and expecting her second child 

Model Ashley Graham has announced she is expecting her second child with husband Justin Ervin. The couple had their first child, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, in January 2020. The author of A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like, had mentioned that she could not wait for her son to have a sibling and it seems like her dream has come true.

The 33-year-old took to her Instagram on 13th July saying-

“The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”

Who is Justin Ervin

The 31-year old is a film director and cinematographer. Justin Ervin was born in Atlanta, Georgia. The cinematographer has an MFA in Social Documentary Filmmaking from the School of Visual Arts in New York.

Justin Ervin has been recognized as a respectful film director. His documentary, Elephant in the Room, won awards at film festivals in 2013.

The Georgia native opened his own production company, Element Films, and collaborated with brands like Vogue, Netflix and Pantene to create campaigns for them.

Where did Justin Ervin and Ashley Graham meet?

One may assume the two met at a party hosted by a glamorous celebrity playing match maker for the gifted talents, but what happened in reality was a shocker. Ashley Graham met Justin Ervin at church.

Image via Getty Images

Graham volunteered at the Journey Church in New York where she was in charge of bringing people up to the eighth floor. On one of the Sundays, two men walked into the elevator and one of them would see the beautiful model walking down the aisle in a chapel. That lucky man ended up being Justin Ervin.

Graham said that Justin Ervin exuded “major nerd factor,” which was not the model's type at all. But the cinematographer remained persistent on dating the model and that’s when she started to like him. She said, “he seemed to be looking into my soul when he talked.”

When the model was asked what was the secret to her marriage, Graham responded,

“Just have sex,” Graham told Elle magazine in February 2019

“Have sex all the time. Even if you don’t feel like it, just have sex. I have found that if we haven’t had sex, we get snippy, and then if we are having sex, we’re all over each other. For us it’s like, ‘Oh, let’s have sex.’ And then we’re just right back in a great mood.”

Fans can see the expecting mum showcasing her fashionable maternity outfits on her Instagram, where the model has amassed over 13.3 million followers.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod