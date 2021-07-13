Twitter wants Mel Gibson canceled after video of him "saluting" Donald Trump goes viral

Mel Gibson has landed in hot waters once again after a video of him "saluting" Donald Trump made the rounds online. The viral TikTok clip shows the actor-director raising his hand in a gesture of salute towards the former US President.

The 65-year-old was reportedly present at the UFC 264 bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas. When Donald Trump was making his way through the crowd, Mel Gibson stood up to welcome him with a military salute.

Yup it’s Mel Gibson pic.twitter.com/0ELAtdiSbq — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 12, 2021

After years of condemning the Trump government for alleged controversial actions, the United States voted out the 45th President in the 2020 presidential election. Therefore, Mel Gibson’s latest action did not sit well with the online community.

There is no such thing as cancel culture if Mel Gibson isn’t cancelled by now. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 13, 2021

The "Lethal Weapon" star has been embroiled in a string of controversies himself. Gibson has been repeatedly accused of alleged anti-Semitism, racism, homophobia, and domestic violence.

Throughout his career, he has earned severe criticism for his actions.

A glance into Mel Gibson's past controversies

Known for his prominent film roles and directorial endeavors, Mel Gibson is one of the most successful actors, filmmakers, and screenwriters in Hollywood. Despite his legendary career, the Academy Award winner has consistently made headlines for his back-to-back controversies.

In the early 1990s, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) called out the producer for his derogatory homophobic comments. In response, the Peekskill, New York, native refused to issue an apology.

Mel Gibson got involved in further homophobic controversies with the release of his 1995 film "Braveheart."

The historical fiction earned him two Academy Awards, but the film was criticized for its distorted portrayal of homosexual characters. One of Gibson's notable directorial works, "The Passion of the Christ," was condemned for its anti-Semitic undertones.

Mel Gibson was accused of anti-Semitism by The Anti-Defamation League for the portrayal of "Caiaphas" and depiction of "Sanhedrin" in the highly acclaimed biblical drama.

The “Hacksaw Ridge” creator has also struggled with alcoholism all his life. In 2006, Mel Gibson was arrested in Los Angeles for speeding and driving under the influence. Things got worse when the actor blurted out anti-Semitic remarks against the officers during the arrest.

The infamous arrest and public anti-Semitic comments resulted in the Mad Max star being blacklisted from Hollywood for nearly a decade. In 2010, Gibson’s former girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva accused him of domestic abuse.

Leaked call recordings revealed the director hurling racist profanities and even using the n-word against his then-girlfriend. Grigorieva also issued a restraining order against Mel Gibson in light of the alleged domestic violence accusations and charges of battery.

Gibson marked his comeback to the industry with "Hacksaw Ridge," which earned him six Oscar nominations, much to the disappointment of critics. Following the controversies, his career took a setback as compared to his position in the industry during his peak.

Last year, American actor Winona Ryder opened up about Mel Gibson's anti-Semitic and homophobic behavior. She allegedly accused the "Gallipoli" star of addressing her as an "oven-dodger," referring to the Holocaust.

However, Gibson denied the accusations and called her a "liar."

Twitter condemns Mel Gibson for "saluting" former US President Donald Trump

In the wake of Ryder's statements against Gibson, his controversial behavior came under the limelight once again. Several fans, critics, and media personalities took to social media to condemn his actions.

The "Apocalypto" director might have bounced back into the industry from his controversial past, but he failed to escape the severe social media outrage and constant criticism.

Following the latest video of the actor "saluting" Donald Trump last week, furious netizens flocked to Twitter in large numbers to "cancel" Mel Gibson for his consistently questionable actions.

Rest in hell to his dead career. pic.twitter.com/H8eMpA99dq — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 12, 2021

Mel Gibson and Donald Trump fancy themselves machismo and heroic — and yet both are incredibly cowardly racists. — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) July 13, 2021

Well of course Mel Gibson was saluting Trump at UFC….how else do Nazis greet each other pic.twitter.com/nZH5mPhBTo — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) July 12, 2021

Of course Mel Gibson gave Trump a salute at the UFC game, they both have shared fondness for Nazis and white supremacists. — Meredith Lee (@meralee727) July 12, 2021

Mel Gibson is a sack of crap. How many times did he spout bigoted tirades and then blame alcohol? Fun Fact: Alcohol doesn't make you racist, it just lowers your inhibitions and let's out what's already there. — Brian Roth (@BrianRothLives) July 12, 2021

As severe backlash continues to pour in online, Mel Gibson remains entangled in a web of unending controversies. It remains to be seen if he will address the latest situation in the days to come.

