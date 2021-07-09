James Charles under fire after asking fans to "DM him" days after returning from grooming scandal

James Charles recently returned to YouTube after being away for months following accusations of grooming young fans. In a now-deleted video on his channel titled "Holding Myself Accountable," the 22-year-old apologized to friends, family, and fans, stating the situation was "really embarrassing."

In the video, James Charles also stated that he "fully [understood]" his action and how they were "wrong."

"I realized I was allowing myself to be so easily accessible to anyone who wanted to give me attention and wanted to have a conversation."

After he deleted the video, the beauty YouTuber returned to the platform with another clip explanation titled "An Open Conversation" on July 2nd. Charles addressed the situation of allegedly private messaging underage fans. He claimed that many of the conversations posted to various social media platforms were fake.

James Charles said that he was at fault for "putting [himself] into these types of situations" before mentioning how he has changed approaches to his dating life as a result.

However, it seems the makeup artist has not learned from his mistakes.

In a video posted to his Instagram story recently, James Charles asked fans to direct message him about graphic design work to help him with his YouTube thumbnails.

WHAT COULD GO WRONG: Some are disturbed that James Charles is asking his fans to DM him shortly after returning to the Internet. James asked fans to DM if they do graphic design work because he’s looking for someone to help him with his YouTube thumbnails. pic.twitter.com/WwBPOI1MQb — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 8, 2021

Twitter reacts to James Charles

Previously, the Twitteratti reacted negatively to the Bethlehem, New York, native's deleted "Accountability" video. Many stated that not enough viewers were able to see it before it was erased.

In response to the above screen recording of his Instagram story, many netizens were off-put by his lack of awareness. Most users questioned if James Charles was joking in a way.

Instagram user frenemiesroom posted a screenshot of the internet star's video with a tag to James Charles himself:

"Have you learned nothing James Charles? Luring more people into your dms."

One comment under the post stated that "he will never learn." Twitter users were just as unforgiving in response. Many were confused and concerned about why James Charles wasn't using any other method to reach artists.

One user stated that Charles should "just hire someone through an agency." Another commented that this behavior was "an addiction at this point."

...... is he fucking for real? — Naley (@Naley___) July 8, 2021

He chooses the ONE method that got him in trouble in the first place pic.twitter.com/zmBng2VzTp — Bail E-A (@altforbail) July 8, 2021

okay even if this was someone who didn’t have allegations against them this is still weird, asking fans to work for you creates a weird power imbalance imo — aars (@realbltch) July 8, 2021

Boy just hire someone through an agency. He just wants to take advantage of someone financially, and socially. If its a fan he doesn't really have to pay much, right? — InvisibleⓋ (@JustWhatcause) July 8, 2021

It’s an addiction at this point. Call a design company ffs. He should never open a DM or snap again in his life. Get an admin person to filter the account for business stuff. — Cap (@Candelella3) July 8, 2021

gosh this man doesn't think. — 🌺Stefanie🌺 (@yesitsstefanie) July 8, 2021

James Charles has made no further comments on the situation or his video asking for direct messages. At the time of writing, the video is still available on his Instagram story.

