James Charles sparks fury with return to Instagram for birthday, as followers ask him to "Go Away!"

James Charles took to Instagram on May 23rd to post a photo of himself and his golden retriever to celebrate his birthday. Much to everyone's surprise, the majority of the comments were negative.

Amid grooming allegations and a lawsuit from his former producer, the beauty guru went on a social media break to "hold [himself] accountable." Charles vanished from the internet after posting an apology video on YouTube in April.

James Charles' short hiatus

Despite saying he would take some time off to reflect, the 22-year-old returned briefly to discuss his ongoing lawsuit on May 11th. Posting a seven-minute video to his Twitter account, James Charles angered fans as they claimed his hiatus was short-lived.

To make matters worse, the YouTuber posted a photo to his Instagram not too long after. Just 13 days later, i.e., on May 24th, he once again came back to social media to post a photo of himself and his dog wearing a party hat.

He captioned the photo:

"Just wanted to say hello and thank you so so much for the birthday wishes and love, it means a lot."

Although he received birthday greetings, the comments were filled with angry messages telling the makeup artist to return to his hiatus.

Also read: Top 5 worst decisions in David Dobrik vlogs

Followers angered by James Charles' second return

Following his post, the influencer received over 22,000 comments, many of which were negative.

Former fans of Charles took to the comments section to express their anger towards the social media star for returning from his hiatus, not once, but twice. One user even directly told him to "GO AWAY."

Followers angry at James' second return (Image via Instagram)

Meanwhile, a good number of followers were asking James Charles to hold himself fully accountable. One user said:

"Hold yourself accountable, please."

Another user expressed his anger by telling the Bethlehem native not to come back at all:

"Don't ever come back. Never come back."

As James Charles briefly returned yet again, followers seemed to speculate that he may be returning for good soon. Now publicly shamed for his allegations, it is unlikely that his permanent return will be well received.

Also read: "Pray there isn't a victim out there": Gabbie Hanna addresses assault allegations against YouTuber Jen Dent