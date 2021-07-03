James Charles' YouTube return from grooming controversy backfires as Twitter calls him out for deleting video on "taking accountability"

YouTuber James Charles has returned to the internet after allegedly being involved in grooming minors. The YouTuber sat down for a 30-minute video, explaining himself while doing his make-up, and fans were not pleased.

James Charles was accused of allegedly having inappropriate contact with minors and flirting with straight men when it was nonconsensual. After being called out by the internet and people coming forward to expose the 22-year-old, the YouTuber issued an apology on his channel and took a hiatus for two years.

In his latest video “An Open Conversation,” James Charles came back to his channel to talk about his growth, self-reflection and apologizing for his previous actions.

What did James Charles say in his latest video?

James Charles began his video by addressing his latest video that looking scripted and ingenuine. The YouTuber defended himself and went on to speak about his growth and the grooming allegations while doing his make up, as he considered make up his “therapy” and reduces his anxiety.

The YouTuber stated that he is aware that it may seem like just another scandal which he can get away with. James acknowledged that it is far from the truth and it will follow him for the rest of time. He also added that it may seem like he has not grown in the past two years and reflected on his actions but claimed to be working on his personal brand and himself.

The YouTuber went on to debunk allegations from the past and stated that people took advantage of his hiatus only to release fake allegations against the make-up guru.

nothing says taking accountability like deleting your video about taking accountability — shey (@ajr_ordinaryish) July 2, 2021

While taking accountability for his actions, James explaied himself:

Why can’t I find anyone who likes me for me? I realized I was allowing myself to be so easily accessible to anyone who wanted to give me attention and wanted to have a conversation for five minutes because I was so delusional that the conversation will not hurt, maybe it will lead me finding the one

Can someone explain to me why tf James Charles came back to YouTube. pic.twitter.com/6AnxWuLgtQ — ToxicCruasder48 (@JsiahThomas) July 2, 2021

Taking two years away from the public eye and hoping that fans forget about past mistakes is a trick that often works for influencers caught up in cancel culture. The return did not work in James’ favor. People were not pleased with the YouTuber taking down his previous apology video for being involved in grooming minors.

How do you hold yourself accountable, but then delete the video of you holding yourself accountable? (James Charles) pic.twitter.com/ivwBrVSqqI — 🖤 (@Nayeve02) July 2, 2021

james charles returned and deleted his apology…? pic.twitter.com/b4PF0Qoc53 — james (@unfoundavein) July 2, 2021

james charles the pedo literally coming back to the internet after seeing that bill cosby can get away with it too pic.twitter.com/qxrWpgIzfC — Angel 👼 (@lifeofanggg) July 2, 2021

james charles doing a makeup tutorial while discussing his interactions with minors: pic.twitter.com/ejmGLA2PgD — Syde ✦ (@madebysyde) July 2, 2021

Guarantee there’s nothing open about this conversation…a very well planned, strategic “conversation” is probably a better title….oh well hopefully by 2024 police will take action and he’ll get at least a few years in jail 🤷‍♂️ — KG Productions (@KGProductions__) July 2, 2021

not james charles talking about his inappropriate behaviour w/ minors while doing a makeup look 😭😭😭 — ♥²⁸ (@dishwashingg) July 2, 2021

James Charles be like "I groomed multiple children time to hold myself accountable"



3 months later



"HI SISTERS I DELETED MY ACCOUNTABILITY VIDEO AND IM COMING BACK BECAUSE I DIDNT LEARN" pic.twitter.com/yWZ4SrDDBb — Brogie (@BrogieSmells) July 2, 2021

Fans found James Charles speaking about grooming while doing his makeup disrespectful and simply do not want the YouTuber returning to the internet.

