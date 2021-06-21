Amidst CallMeCarson grooming allegations, James Charles faces severe backlash for similar "predatory" behavior

American YouTuber/makeup artist James Charles has come under second-hand scrutiny from Twitter users after Carson “CallMeCarson” King recently published a tweet asking for “more time to return.”

CallMeCarson has been on the receiving end of grooming allegations since January 2021 after Noah "Noah" and Travis "Traves,” former members of The Lunch Club, claimed that he had admitted to having “sexted” minor fans. The situation devolved further after a woman named “Sam” posted screenshots of inappropriate Discord messages that the YouTuber allegedly sent.

After months of social media inactivity, CallMeCarson recently tweeted and asked for “more time.” Twitter responded to his plea with disdain and encouraged the internet to permanently “cancel” him. Considering the passion that the internet has shown against CallMeCarson, some users wondered why the same had not been meted out to James Charles.

it was technically wrong yes. I saw the incredibly harsh response was undeserved, and he also didn't handle it well. I would like to point out that James Charles flirted with a boy with a larger age gap and had a fraction of what carson got. — Notblank (@wouw71205040) June 20, 2021

the better keep that energy with james charles, even though they don’t — zach ☆ (@zachsm2001) June 20, 2021

James Charles faces backlash for predatory behaviour after the internet demands to cancel CallMeCarson

Since February 2021, at least six minors (at the time) have accused James Charles of pedophilia and grooming. Multiple alleged victims, including 16-year old TikToker “Alex Emami” and 15-year old Jake Cherry, have posted multiple screenshots of inappropriate messages that James Charles sent them despite being aware of them being minors.

They say “He told me he wasn’t looking for anything until he started calling me ‘daddy’ and ‘babe’.” pic.twitter.com/iiAkpBDdUx — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 27, 2021

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: James Charles accused by 2nd underage boy of allegedly having inappropriate interactions. While the 17-year-old said nothing sexual happened, he alleges James allegedly continued to flirt with him after he told him he was 17. pic.twitter.com/g8UKKbNJhx — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 27, 2021

Since the allegations became public, James Charles has repeatedly denied the claims and stated that the “boys” initially claimed that they were 18. Charles said that the allegations were merely a result of a “lack of research on his part.”

“As I did more research on these topics and self-reflected, I realized that the receipts and the screenshots and the specific details of the interaction really don’t matter because I fucked up, and I needed to take accountability for my actions and, most importantly, apologize to the people who were affected by them. One of them being from last year, and one of them being from more recent. I trusted the information that was given to me rather than the information I could have and should have gotten myself. In both of these situations, doing research into these people’s public social-media profiles would’ve revealed their true ages, and therefore these conversations would have never happened in the first place. But I didn’t do the research, and that is what is so embarrassing.”

Needless to say, Twitter did not respond to his “apology” with kindness, with multiple calls in recent months to cancel the YouTuber.

// cmc, James charles



I dont get why people are trying to use James Charles as support to forgive Carson. BOTH uses their platforms to get sexual relationships with minors. BOTH need to be treated the same. If you support either, hard block me pic.twitter.com/G2zGVngv4q — • Elizabeth • (@imelizabethrose) June 20, 2021

James Charles did too and Carson felt so awful abt it — DaytonZ🆖 (@DaytonZervos) June 20, 2021

On a second note if y'all held James Charles this responsible but oh well. Maybe when he's done with the next 5 children. — Marlon-sama (@MarloneseTV) June 20, 2021

James Charles and EDP didn't get this even though their actions were way worse, I think there's a lot of bias on this at the minute on both sides so I'm not even gonna take a side. — Flop. (@TheFloppzy) June 20, 2021

sandy hook, james charles, and callmecarson trending i’m going back to sleep — ph (@PlayoffHuskies) June 20, 2021

// cmc , james charles

I can't believe it's still up for debate but if you still support callmecarson or james charles please hardblock me /srs — pinn-K PARROTS WINNER POV (@pinntoshort) June 20, 2021

not excusing carsons behaviour, but where is this energy for james charles and those fucking tiktokkers that are openly predatory? https://t.co/5PgWF04k9Q — ur mum (@chelseamay214) June 20, 2021

The Twitterverse discussed how Carson has been accused of wrongdoing by only one verified user so far.

Additionally, there was only a difference of two years between “CallMeCarson” and “Sam.” Carson was allegedly 19, while the woman was 17. In such a scenario, people claim the comparison between Carson and Charles is unwarranted. It should be noted that not all those defending Carson, in context of this comparion, are not necessarily fans of the YouTuber.

