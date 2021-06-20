CallMeCarson grooming allegations return to haunt streamer after his recent tweet goes viral

YouTuber Carson “CallMeCarson” King recently posted on Twitter asking for “more time” to respond to the “grooming allegations” levied against him.

In January 2021, Noah "Noah" and Travis "Traves,” former members of The Lunch Club, told Daniel “Keemstar” Keem that CallMeCarson had allegedly texted “underage girls.” Carson apparently told fellow members of The Lunch Club that he had “sexted” minors who were fans.

The situation grew worse when a 21-year old woman named Sam leaked screenshots of Discord messages and accused CallMeCarson of “sending her inappropriate messages” when she was a minor.

Regardless, CallMeCarson recently attracted the attention of the internet when he posted the following tweet. Most users responded with calls to completely “cancel” the internet personality.

give me a little bit longer 👍 — Carson (@CallMeCarsonYT) June 20, 2021

CallMeCarson tweets for the first time in months, asks for “more time”

The Lunch Club YouTube group was dissolved in November 2020. The stated reason was the COVID pandemic, although it was revealed on January 4th, 2021 that CallMeCarson had back in March 2020 admitted to sexting “underage girls.” This is assumed to be the reason why “The Lunch Club” disbanded. For more information about the allegations initially levied against CallMeCarson by Noah and Traves, the following article can be read.

*SERIOUS* CallMeCarson exposed for allegedly sexting underage fans. 2 former members of Lunch Club spoke to Keemstar and described how Carson allegedly confessed to speaking inappropriately to underage fans in March of 2020. Carson is a Minecraft YouTuber with mostly kid fans. pic.twitter.com/gcGS6WeYUr — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 5, 2021

// cmc , callmecarson , grooming , pedophilia



i watched keemstars video on cmc so you dont have to pic.twitter.com/b4OZmJv23S — kate 🧁 (@driplapis) January 5, 2021

Things got worse worse for CallMeCarson when a 21-year old woman named Sam came up with proof that she had received inappropriate messages from the YouTuber when she was a minor (age 17). She also posted screeenshots of Discord messages, leading to a huge response from Twitter users.

Since the allegations, CallMeCarson has not been active on either Twitch or YouTube. However, a few days ago on 17th June, Carson posted two tweets before deleting them later. The first tweet had a picture of US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, along with their polling figures from the September 2020 elections.

now this tweet is deleted — Nope (@Pizzaroll__God) May 18, 2021

After deleting the first tweet, CallMeCarson tweeted "accidental tweet, carry on” before deleting the second tweet as well. This was his only social media activity in the last few months, until the “give me a little bit longer” tweet. Regardless, CallMeCarson appears to be close to making a return.

People are saying that Carson is getting canceled them more than EDP what the fuck no he’s not Carson still has his Twitter account for one EDP lost every single one of his accounts To my knowledge so yeah no Carson should never come back in nor should EDP — 2d fangirl (CEO of being cute)💙💜❤️🏳️‍⚧️ (@2d__Fangirl) June 20, 2021

Twitter is an absolute dumpsterfire. Anyways, cancel CallMeCarson lol! Even if he isnt pedo, he's a creep. The one time cancel culture is needed y'all better do it right. pic.twitter.com/6UJh693OQu — bee 🐝 (@sushibee_s) June 20, 2021

dude this CallMeCarson drama is insane!



anyways back to eating my icecrea-... pic.twitter.com/Wsag37WNSd — JayH (@JayHMations) June 20, 2021

// cmc



if you watch/like/support callmecarson in the slightest, straight up block me homie. — angau 𐁘 avid kravitz enjoyer ## (@kravtitz) June 20, 2021

bro get off my likes and get on some bitches holy shit imagine spending your time running a twitter acc like this LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/Whdd1OksO8 — doggo (@woofdoggo18) June 20, 2021

before he did actual heinous shit: "CallMeCarson isn't funny at ALL! the only people who like him are band kids ew stinky gross gross."



after: "wow you guys are STILL trying to cancel carson? wow, stay mad. welcome back buddy you're the b-list celebrity we need right now." pic.twitter.com/iyH5uYxLC0 — pizza time (@sir_pineapple64) June 20, 2021

fuck it, 15 — twomad🇺🇸 (@twomad) June 20, 2021

Not saying he's completely innocent, but I can't believe we made Carson quit over a 2 year age gap, while James Charles (5 year gap) still gets to post and make videos and EDP445 (17 year gap) is excused from the law and is now making his own website. — Annex (@Annex_OR) June 20, 2021

The tweet suggests that he will be responding to the allegations levied against him, although most Twitter users criticized him. People accused him of pedophilia and called for him to be “cancelled.”

