CallMeCarson grooming allegations return to haunt streamer after his recent tweet goes viral

YouTuber Carson “CallMeCarson” King recently posted on Twitter asking for “more time” to respond to the “grooming allegations” levied against him.
In January 2021, Noah "Noah" and Travis "Traves,” former members of The Lunch Club, told Daniel “Keemstar” Keem that CallMeCarson had allegedly texted “underage girls.” Carson apparently told fellow members of The Lunch Club that he had “sexted” minors who were fans.
The situation grew worse when a 21-year old woman named Sam leaked screenshots of Discord messages and accused CallMeCarson of “sending her inappropriate messages” when she was a minor.
Regardless, CallMeCarson recently attracted the attention of the internet when he posted the following tweet. Most users responded with calls to completely “cancel” the internet personality.
CallMeCarson tweets for the first time in months, asks for “more time”
The Lunch Club YouTube group was dissolved in November 2020. The stated reason was the COVID pandemic, although it was revealed on January 4th, 2021 that CallMeCarson had back in March 2020 admitted to sexting “underage girls.” This is assumed to be the reason why “The Lunch Club” disbanded. For more information about the allegations initially levied against CallMeCarson by Noah and Traves, the following article can be read.
Things got worse worse for CallMeCarson when a 21-year old woman named Sam came up with proof that she had received inappropriate messages from the YouTuber when she was a minor (age 17). She also posted screeenshots of Discord messages, leading to a huge response from Twitter users.
Since the allegations, CallMeCarson has not been active on either Twitch or YouTube. However, a few days ago on 17th June, Carson posted two tweets before deleting them later. The first tweet had a picture of US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, along with their polling figures from the September 2020 elections.
After deleting the first tweet, CallMeCarson tweeted "accidental tweet, carry on” before deleting the second tweet as well. This was his only social media activity in the last few months, until the “give me a little bit longer” tweet. Regardless, CallMeCarson appears to be close to making a return.
The tweet suggests that he will be responding to the allegations levied against him, although most Twitter users criticized him. People accused him of pedophilia and called for him to be “cancelled.”