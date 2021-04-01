James Charles exposed for allegedly having inappropriate interactions with a sixth minor, as grooming scandal intensifies

With each passing day, more and more skeletons continue to tumble out of James Charles' closet.

Days after 15-year-old Jake Cherry leaked screenshots of his DMs with James Charles, a 16-year-old minor has come forward with a clip exposing the YouTuber for allegedly exchanging inappropriate messages with him.

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: James Charles exposed for allegedly having inappropriate interaction w/minor. James’s alleged victim said they were 16 in comments, according to sources. In one Snap, James allegedly tells victim “pick me up for some road head.” TikTok has since been deleted. pic.twitter.com/p2Oio6UVM4 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 1, 2021

The TikToker in question is presumed to be a 16-year-old boy who goes by the name of Alex Emami.

In the clip, a series of messages exchanged between him and James Charles on Snapchat can be seen flashing across the screen.

Commentary YouTuber Dennis "DefNoodles" Feitosa took to Twitter to highlight the inappropriate messages that James Charles had allegedly shared with the minor.

In another Snap, James Charles allegedly said “You give off bid d*ck energy.” pic.twitter.com/mFUBUvj3qO — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 1, 2021

From sharing pictures of his shirtless self to asking the boy to do the same, the messages come across as highly inappropriate.

Another 16 year old boy comes out against James Charles just one day after his last accusation. This is turning into James Charles child predator advent calendar. Hopefully he goes to jail on the final day. https://t.co/bEg3zPVFKs — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) April 1, 2021

// grooming



james charles has been caught sending inappropriate messages to yet another minor, please call him out! it’s not just a coincidence at this point. this is the 6th time, whatever excuse he has this time isn’t enough. he shouldn’t be taking advantage of his fans. — Blake ⭐️ selfie pinned (@ranboofitchecks) March 30, 2021

Several Twitter users rose up in unison and issued a clarion call for James Charles' cancelation.

The James Charles drama intensifies after yet another victim exposes him for allegedly inappropriate behavior

The 21-year-old beauty influencer has been embroiled in the midst of a raging social media storm since February 2021. He was accused of predatory behavior, pedophilia, and grooming by multiple victims.

He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing on his part and has gone about his business since, seemingly unaffected by the mounting backlash.

However, with more victims continuing to come forward, it has practically become impossible for the online community to turn a blind eye towards him anymore.

So far, James Charles has been accused of allegedly having inappropriate exchanges with six minors.

In response to the latest alleged victim's TikTok story, several Twitter users slammed James Charles.

Here are a few reactions on Twitter:

this is the 6th time james charles has “accidentally” had sexual contact with a minor. gonna go out on a limb and say its not an accident. — grace (@thebiggestyee) March 31, 2021

For the second time this week??? pic.twitter.com/I9Np2NgkEd — Frenemies Out Of Context (@Frenemiespods) April 1, 2021

we need an “another one” button at this point. WHEN WILL THIS MAN BE IN JAIL — julie 🏳️‍🌈 (@BusserJuliet) April 1, 2021

Right... I’m sure there are dozens & dozens of other boys that have yet to come forward.



Hey #jamescharles sponsors - DROP HIM IMMEDIATELY.



YouTube needs to demonetize his channel just like they did David Dobrik@Snapchat should boot him permanently from their app. — Carolyn 🪐 (@missmaybe2) April 1, 2021

JAMES CHARLES STAY AWAY FROM KIDS — ☮️🤞🖤 (@Highflyingy) April 1, 2021

Hello yeah police James Charles is over there — janken (@jankenxx) April 1, 2021

So he’s competing against bill Cosby, trump, and Epstein for the most allegations — 𝖛𝖎𝖈𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆 (@CORPSEXTBAILS) April 1, 2021

Ok I’m done — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) April 1, 2021

And please don't send me another canned response. Read the room. It is your responsibility to ensure minors are safe from people like him on YOUR APP. — Pepper (@kepthallowed) April 1, 2021

This is not cool man. I’m seeing a new victim on my TL everyday — BigNik (@BigNik) April 1, 2021

My reaction to seeing James Charles trending again always for the same reason pic.twitter.com/Pu3jTgGly3 — Lil Morgue | trash in chief (@MorgueLil) March 31, 2021

At this point, hey @FBI can you check this out please. pic.twitter.com/J0OkbwYDdY — Daniel Pérez (@ITS_DANIELPEREZ) April 1, 2021

how many incidents is it going to take for yall to finally cancel james charles 😭😭😭 — ˗ˏˋloˎˊ˗ 🦋 (@starlightrey) April 1, 2021

that‘s like the 3rd time within a couple of months that he gets exposed for the same scenario again, how anybody can atill support and/or defend him is beyond me — maybe: mothman ミ☆ (@NatReksio) March 30, 2021

This is disgusting and he knows what he is doing. You don’t make the same mistakes 20 times — 𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐦🌸 (@felicity25_) March 30, 2021

How does James Charles STILL HAVE A PLATFORM. His using his fame to manipulate underage kids. This guy is fucking disgusting and he should be cancelled. — Marco (@Marmalcolm__) April 1, 2021

As incriminating evidence continues to pile up, James Charles finds himself walking on thin ice. His questionable history has invited the wrath of the cancel culture mob.

Ever since fellow YouTuber David Dobrik was canceled following allegations of sexual assault, the internet has put James Charles next in line. Netizens believe that he has done more than enough to warrant a cancelation.

While he is yet to respond to the recent set of allegations, the odds certainly seem to be stacked against James Charles.