James Charles exposed for allegedly having inappropriate interactions with a sixth minor, as grooming scandal intensifies

With each passing day, more and more skeletons continue to tumble out of James Charles' closet.
Days after 15-year-old Jake Cherry leaked screenshots of his DMs with James Charles, a 16-year-old minor has come forward with a clip exposing the YouTuber for allegedly exchanging inappropriate messages with him.
The TikToker in question is presumed to be a 16-year-old boy who goes by the name of Alex Emami.
In the clip, a series of messages exchanged between him and James Charles on Snapchat can be seen flashing across the screen.
Commentary YouTuber Dennis "DefNoodles" Feitosa took to Twitter to highlight the inappropriate messages that James Charles had allegedly shared with the minor.
From sharing pictures of his shirtless self to asking the boy to do the same, the messages come across as highly inappropriate.
Several Twitter users rose up in unison and issued a clarion call for James Charles' cancelation.
The James Charles drama intensifies after yet another victim exposes him for allegedly inappropriate behavior
The 21-year-old beauty influencer has been embroiled in the midst of a raging social media storm since February 2021. He was accused of predatory behavior, pedophilia, and grooming by multiple victims.
He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing on his part and has gone about his business since, seemingly unaffected by the mounting backlash.
However, with more victims continuing to come forward, it has practically become impossible for the online community to turn a blind eye towards him anymore.
So far, James Charles has been accused of allegedly having inappropriate exchanges with six minors.
In response to the latest alleged victim's TikTok story, several Twitter users slammed James Charles.
Here are a few reactions on Twitter:
As incriminating evidence continues to pile up, James Charles finds himself walking on thin ice. His questionable history has invited the wrath of the cancel culture mob.
Ever since fellow YouTuber David Dobrik was canceled following allegations of sexual assault, the internet has put James Charles next in line. Netizens believe that he has done more than enough to warrant a cancelation.
While he is yet to respond to the recent set of allegations, the odds certainly seem to be stacked against James Charles.