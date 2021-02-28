Twitter wants to cancel James Charles after yet another 17-year old accuses him of shady behaviour with minors

Beauty YouTuber and internet celebrity James Charles finds himself at the center of a sexual scandal after multiple minors accused him of indecent behavior.

Controversy first arose when a 16-year old TikToker posted uncensored images of the celebrity on Twitter. The tweet resulted in accusations relating to pedophilia and grooming, with people trying to have James Charles canceled.

Since the tweet, James Charles posted a statement in which he explained that he had no idea that he was talking to a minor, before it was too late. Now, another 17-year old minor has accused him of indecency, leading to hundreds of people wanting to have James Charles canceled.

james he has his tik tok account posted to his Instagram highlights and it clearly says he’s 16 pic.twitter.com/lKhkVBqogD — kendall (@KendallRM) February 26, 2021

James Charles on the verge of being “cancelled” after multiple grooming and paedophilia allegations emerge

The initial tweet was taken off Twitter owing to community guidelines, but the damage had already been done for James Charles. Noted media personality and model Trisha Paytas has since engaged in a public campaign to get James Charles canceled.

Trisha on her mission to cancel James Charles pic.twitter.com/iEKmh3F4Rg — that betch ❼ (@diegoisthathoe) February 27, 2021

Me ignoring why #Jamescharles is trending because y'all will never "cancel" him anyway. 🤷🏾‍♀️😒 pic.twitter.com/vXlNzqDpdQ — AGoldenJule💫 (@trulyjuju) February 27, 2021

James Charles is proof that cancel culture is not real. If it was, that man’s career would’ve been done — I. Hate. It. Here. (@itsbritni_bish) February 26, 2021

Advertisement

She called the people who were defending him “mentally-unstable,” and said that there are long term consequences with respect to younger children who idolize such personalities. Most people on the internet agreed with her views, with Charles’ statement coming under severe scrutiny.

Now, it seems as if there are quite a few minors who have been on the receiving end of James Charles’ indecent behavior. A 17-year old minor posted the following exchange on Twitter, bringing to light how he continued to flirt with him despite knowing his age.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: James Charles accused by 2nd underage boy of allegedly having inappropriate interactions. While the 17-year-old said nothing sexual happened, he alleges James allegedly continued to flirt with him after he told him he was 17. pic.twitter.com/g8UKKbNJhx — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 27, 2021

The accuser showed us screenshots of his IG bio including his age for the past 11 weeks. James says he first noticed him on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/5ysYUjib10 — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) February 26, 2021

Advertisement

I can tell you cancel culture doesnt exist Bc it’s not even the first time James Charles has been caught sexting a minor and I can guarantee y’all he WILL STILL have a thriving career two months from now. I will revisit this tweet in two months. — poopoopeepee, MD (@mbemeg) February 27, 2021

tw // grooming

.

.

.

okay with the james charles situation the person hasnt showed the ss of him admitting his age at all and this has happened before people trying to cancel james for clout but also why is he always the only person this happens to ?? dont fucking sext with fans — hedone (@ragingfemboy) February 27, 2021

You guys canceled this man but won’t cancel James Charles for having relations with a minor cancel culture is bs — 𝓡͢͢͢𝓸𝔂𝓪𝓵 (@RoyaltyTre) February 28, 2021

James Charles is getting cancelled

David Dobrik is getting cancelled



But I can’t cancel my Amazon package after 20 minutes because it already shipped, wtf kind of shit is that — TheTalentlessWriter (@TalentlessWrite) February 27, 2021

The seriousness of the allegations can be judged on the basis of Charles’ own statement. He had initially said that he had no idea he was talking to the minor with respect to the first public allegation. However, according to the 17-year old minor, Charles did not stop sending inappropriate messages even after he told the celebrity his age.

Advertisement

YOUTUBE ARCHEOLOGY: Clip of James Charles saying he’s not physically attracted to older guys and he would “date the absolute youngest, like 18-19 that looks a little bit older” resurfaces. pic.twitter.com/jYlu9nG1mg — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 28, 2021

While the internet is obviously trying to have James Charles canceled, quite a few people have talked about how that might not be a possibility. Many popular internet personalities have been involved in huge scandals in the past, with little to no long-term consequences.

WHO COULD'VE SEEN THIS COMING: James Charles asked about Lopez brothers. Says he hopes they're good, doesn't want to a part of that. Lopez brothers have faced numerous allegations of inappropriate contact with minors. pic.twitter.com/Dii84Va8f4 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 12, 2021

In the past, James Charles’ views with respect to pedophilia have come under scrutiny. He was visibly uncomfortable with questions related to the “Lopez brothers,” who have been accused of wrongdoings related to minors as well.