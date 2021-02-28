Twitter wants to cancel James Charles after yet another 17-year old accuses him of shady behaviour with minors

Beauty YouTuber and internet celebrity James Charles finds himself at the center of a sexual scandal after multiple minors accused him of indecent behavior.
Controversy first arose when a 16-year old TikToker posted uncensored images of the celebrity on Twitter. The tweet resulted in accusations relating to pedophilia and grooming, with people trying to have James Charles canceled.
Since the tweet, James Charles posted a statement in which he explained that he had no idea that he was talking to a minor, before it was too late. Now, another 17-year old minor has accused him of indecency, leading to hundreds of people wanting to have James Charles canceled.
James Charles on the verge of being “cancelled” after multiple grooming and paedophilia allegations emerge
The initial tweet was taken off Twitter owing to community guidelines, but the damage had already been done for James Charles. Noted media personality and model Trisha Paytas has since engaged in a public campaign to get James Charles canceled.
She called the people who were defending him “mentally-unstable,” and said that there are long term consequences with respect to younger children who idolize such personalities. Most people on the internet agreed with her views, with Charles’ statement coming under severe scrutiny.
Now, it seems as if there are quite a few minors who have been on the receiving end of James Charles’ indecent behavior. A 17-year old minor posted the following exchange on Twitter, bringing to light how he continued to flirt with him despite knowing his age.
The seriousness of the allegations can be judged on the basis of Charles’ own statement. He had initially said that he had no idea he was talking to the minor with respect to the first public allegation. However, according to the 17-year old minor, Charles did not stop sending inappropriate messages even after he told the celebrity his age.
While the internet is obviously trying to have James Charles canceled, quite a few people have talked about how that might not be a possibility. Many popular internet personalities have been involved in huge scandals in the past, with little to no long-term consequences.
In the past, James Charles’ views with respect to pedophilia have come under scrutiny. He was visibly uncomfortable with questions related to the “Lopez brothers,” who have been accused of wrongdoings related to minors as well.