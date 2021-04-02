"I'm desperate": James Charles slammed for apology video in which he admits to sending inappropriate messages to underage fans

James Charles recently issued an official apology video in light of the mounting backlash and a sixth victim coming forward. The beauty guru addressed the grooming allegations leveled against him over the past couple of months.
In a 14-minute-long YouTube video, the 21-year old attempted to throw light on his grooming scandal, which worsened after two underage victims recently came forward over just two days.
James Charles began his apology by stating that it would be different from his 2019 "No More Lies" video. This time around, he claimed he had no intention of producing receipts or screenshots of his alleged conversations with the minors involved.
Rather, he went straight to the point and issued a formal apology in light of his concerning actions over the past couple of months:
"First of all, I need to say sorry. I owe a massive apology to anybody I've hurt or made uncomfortable with my actions. I fully understand my actions and how they are wrong. There's no excuse for them, and I don't plan on making any."
The internet celebrity also admitted to messaging underage fans, as he claimed he was under the impression that they were all 18 or above:
"I f***ed up, and I needed to take accountability for my actions and, most importantly, apologize to the people that were affected by them. These conversations should have never happened, and I take full responsibility for it. As an adult, my job is to verify who I talk to, and therefore, there is no one to blame for this other than myself. "
"I'm sorry that I added you, I'm sorry that I flirted with you, and I'm sorry if I made you uncomfortable. It is entirely unacceptable. I was being reckless."
While his video ended up raking in over 157,000 likes on YouTube, the Twitter community was left unconvinced, calling James Charles out over his apology video.
Twitter left unconvinced as James Charles attempts to take accountability for grooming scandal
One revelation from the New York native's apology video has mainly left the online community enraged. He noted that he tends to message underage boys as "he's desperate."
He opened up about his relationships in general and explained how the very idea of being in a relationship often superseded his foresight ability.
James Charles also claimed that he has always been interested in pursuing a relationship with someone who is his age or older.
However, the statement was slammed by members of the online community for being directly contradictory to an earlier statement in which he admitted to wanting to "date the absolute youngest":
After James Charles confessed to his interactions with multiple minors in his apology video, several Twitter users proceeded to call him out over the same:
With his recent apology video seemingly backfiring, it now remains to be seen what reception awaits James Charles once he returns from his current self-imposed sabbatical from social media.