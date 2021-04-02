"I'm desperate": James Charles slammed for apology video in which he admits to sending inappropriate messages to underage fans

James Charles recently issued an official apology video in light of the mounting backlash and a sixth victim coming forward. The beauty guru addressed the grooming allegations leveled against him over the past couple of months.

In a 14-minute-long YouTube video, the 21-year old attempted to throw light on his grooming scandal, which worsened after two underage victims recently came forward over just two days.

INFLUENCER APOLOGY OF THE DAY: James Charles apologizes for having inappropriate contact with minors. James addresses 2 instances that happened earlier this year, since then 4 more people have come forward exposing James's behavior. James says he did it because he's "desperate." pic.twitter.com/2yRMJkWFUT — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 1, 2021

James Charles began his apology by stating that it would be different from his 2019 "No More Lies" video. This time around, he claimed he had no intention of producing receipts or screenshots of his alleged conversations with the minors involved.

Rather, he went straight to the point and issued a formal apology in light of his concerning actions over the past couple of months:

"First of all, I need to say sorry. I owe a massive apology to anybody I've hurt or made uncomfortable with my actions. I fully understand my actions and how they are wrong. There's no excuse for them, and I don't plan on making any."

The internet celebrity also admitted to messaging underage fans, as he claimed he was under the impression that they were all 18 or above:

"I f***ed up, and I needed to take accountability for my actions and, most importantly, apologize to the people that were affected by them. These conversations should have never happened, and I take full responsibility for it. As an adult, my job is to verify who I talk to, and therefore, there is no one to blame for this other than myself. "

"I'm sorry that I added you, I'm sorry that I flirted with you, and I'm sorry if I made you uncomfortable. It is entirely unacceptable. I was being reckless."

While his video ended up raking in over 157,000 likes on YouTube, the Twitter community was left unconvinced, calling James Charles out over his apology video.

Advertisement

Twitter left unconvinced as James Charles attempts to take accountability for grooming scandal

One revelation from the New York native's apology video has mainly left the online community enraged. He noted that he tends to message underage boys as "he's desperate."

He opened up about his relationships in general and explained how the very idea of being in a relationship often superseded his foresight ability.

James Charles also claimed that he has always been interested in pursuing a relationship with someone who is his age or older.

However, the statement was slammed by members of the online community for being directly contradictory to an earlier statement in which he admitted to wanting to "date the absolute youngest":

Advertisement

james charles apology: “my hope has always been in a relationship to be with someone around my age or OLDER”

meanwhile in logan paul’s podcast 🚶🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/1Uoy3KNdsM — 🧍🏻‍♀️ (@_olivez) April 1, 2021

After James Charles confessed to his interactions with multiple minors in his apology video, several Twitter users proceeded to call him out over the same:

James Charles claims he’s “desperate” as an excuse for sexting with minors. I think the truth is more insidious and something he could never admit publicly, that he likes young boys. At this point the police need to be involved and there isn’t really much more to say about it. — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) April 1, 2021

how come james charles doesn’t realize that you can’t just apologize for CRIMES pic.twitter.com/5EOR9akJ2J — ari ✪ (@PLUTOSWAE) April 1, 2021

What’s crazy is that he repeated the same “mistake” 6/7 times now . He knows what he is doing and he knows the power he has to get what he wants. — Daniela Olvera (@danielaolvvera) April 1, 2021

Advertisement

I’m really bothered by this James Charles shit, as are many. Why are there 99k likes on the video? Why are we accepting this? He’s admitted to illegal things. Am I crazy?? He does not deserve to keep profiting off social media and risk harming other minors. — ᴹᴱᴳᴬᴺ (@pastelhour) April 1, 2021

I'm actually disgusted at the like to dislike ratio on James Charles' "holding myself accountable" video. The comments are full of "We love you. Everyone makes mistakes." BEING A PEDO IS NOT A MISTAKE IT'S A CRIME.#jamescharles pic.twitter.com/50YxaIcZmk — My left toenail (@practicallyoof) April 1, 2021

i don’t care how “good” james charles apology is he still belongs in a prison cell pic.twitter.com/j03YBNsAlU — Tyler⛈ || CR: Chainsaw Man (@remvangelion) April 1, 2021

if you watched James Charles apology and still support him. Please unfollow me. /srs — spencer || wants a techno upload (@rivalstwt_) April 2, 2021

Advertisement

He doesn’t think what he did was wrong. He only made that video to avoid losing money, fans, & going to jail. — Kari Tacoma (@KariTacoma) April 1, 2021

pls stop putting ur origin story in ur apology’s, that’s what’s truly desperate, james charles. u are not iron man, i do not know how you became the predator you are today. i am not sorry for you. pic.twitter.com/FMRNG64jAY — mckenna (@mckennawolfman) April 1, 2021

.. of the ice berg.



It's that he doesn't see that he's putting others in harm and that what he's doing is a serious very illegal issue.



It's pedophilia, grooming etc - and not about just checking someones age and "messing up" by not doing that. — Sofie | Social Media Sales (@authenticsofie) April 1, 2021

ah yes talking to minors cause you’re desperate.... this sounds worse than we thought — al (@capresesaIad) April 1, 2021

Advertisement

i don’t need a body language expert to tell me this apology is shit — evan peter’s wife (@Aamarah_) April 1, 2021

UM FR. I hate seeing all the comments on his video saying 'it's not okay for people to lie ab their ages' it's not at all okay but ITS JAMES'S JOB 2 MAKE SURE THEY ARENT LYING. With all the scandals he's run into with the same issue being age I don't know why he can't learn. — сука (@crrrucify) April 1, 2021

The worst thing is, he's gonna get away with this and still have a platform to continue being "such a wholesome influence" to youngsters. When will someone who has the power to FINALLY take a stand and say no and strip him of his influence — Here's Leah (@Heres_Leah) April 1, 2021

He needs to be in jail at this point. He so cleverly deflected away from addressing the whole minor aspect and focused on a power imbalance. No James, this is about you being inappropriate with minors. — Nina (@NinaCasserly) April 1, 2021

With his recent apology video seemingly backfiring, it now remains to be seen what reception awaits James Charles once he returns from his current self-imposed sabbatical from social media.