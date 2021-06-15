"We don't have a relationship": Jeffree Star opens up on equation with Kanye West, James Charles, and more

In a video interview on June 13th for Us Weekly's YouTube channel, Jeffree Star was asked about different aspects of his life, including the most recent drama regarding James Charles and others.

At the start, the YouTuber was asked about his recovery from his car accident earlier this year in Wyoming. Jeffree Star was sporting a back brace due to the accident and mentioned that he would be able to take it off two weeks later.

The interview quickly turned from the 35-year-old's accident to rumors about him and Kanye West from 2020. Star stated that "it was bizarre" and described waking up that morning to a concerned text from his mother about the rumor.

"It's hilarious. I see why it happened, obviously we live. He's probably two miles down. Obviously, [from Star's residence]."

When asked if Jeffree Star had spoken to Kim Kardashian or Kanye West since the rumors, he stated that he hadn't. The entrepreneur did mention that he'd seen Kardashian-West's sisters and nannies drive by.

Also read: "Pray there isn't a victim out there": Gabbie Hanna addresses assault allegations against YouTuber Jen Dent

Jeffree Star and James Charles

After the makeup artist addressed the rumors about him and Kanye West, the conversation turned to his relationship with fellow beauty YouTuber James Charles.

The two were once friends and frequently collaborated. James Charles also appeared in a video on Shane Dawson's channel, where the host followed Jeffree Star's lifestyle.

The three then had a fallout that led up to the summer drama of 2019, with Tati Westbrook's video, titled "Breaking My Silence." She accused Dawson and Star of coercing her to create drama on James's behalf in the "Bye Sister" video.

Right after the clip, Jeffree Star stated in a now-deleted tweet that James Charles was banned from his house. Also, in the tweet, the California native called Charles a "danger to society."

When asked if his opinion still stood, Jeffree said that he and Charles don't have a relationship since "a lot of that drama happened."

"We really never spoke since, so I haven't seen him, and I just don't really know what's going on. I know that's kind of crazy, but I just [kind of] keep to myself, and I don't really mingle in the beauty world anymore."

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: Jeffree Star says he hasn't spoken to James Charles since drama happened in 2019 following Tati Westbrook's 'Bye Sister' video. Jeffree adds that he doesn't mingle in the beauty world anymore. Jeffree also discussed Kanye West rumors from earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/VL3nEOExjt — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 14, 2021

Also read: "The car flipped 3 times": Jeffree Star left with neck brace in hospital after "severe" accident near Casper

Before closing that segment, Jeffree Star stated that letting go helped improve his mental health, adding that his mental health last year was "very low." The former singer and songwriter was now trying to avoid "anything negative that [he] was dealing with in the past or any old friends."

Also read: James Charles sparks fury with return to Instagram for birthday, as followers ask him to "Go Away!"

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer