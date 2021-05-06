Jake Paul trolled for FaceTiming Donald Trump and listing it at the top of his achievements list

Jake Paul has revealed that he spoke to former United States President Donald Trump, and he's more than proud of the new achievement on his list.

On Twitter, Jake Paul posted a picture of himself next to a whiteboard. According to his Twitter caption, it had a list of achievements that he's accomplished in the past two weeks.

Jake Paul placed 13 different achievements on the list, and though he didn't explicitly say that the list was ranked, the internet already seems to be trolling him over the order of things.

In the past 2 weeks I... pic.twitter.com/NfP8YwlG29 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 4, 2021

Some are pointing at the dangers of Jake Paul using his following to platform former president Donald Trump, who was banned from most social media platforms after using his platforms to incite a failed coup attempt on January 6th at the US Capitol. pic.twitter.com/U6n3fWMD4V — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 4, 2021

At the top of the list is a FaceTime call he supposedly had with Donald Trump in the past two weeks. In the image after the list of achievements, a screenshot of Jake Paul and Donald Trump on FaceTime is apparent.

Regardless of how proud Jake Paul is of FaceTiming the former president, many fans and critics found the ranking on the list funny.

Is Jake Paul a Donald Trump supporter?

BREAKING NEW: Jake Paul just challenged Donald Trump to a boxing match. People are calling it the narcissist showdown of the century! — オマー・アギラー (@omar_aguilar88) May 5, 2021

Was Trump in the middle of taking a dump? — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) May 4, 2021

With the new Instagram post from Jake Paul and the former statements that he's made, the internet has been trying to figure out where the YouTube star's political leanings are. Whether that matters or not is up to the reader, but people have taken it upon themselves to question and find evidence regardless.

not him thinking facetiming donald trump is a flex — Raye (@raye2367) May 5, 2021

Face timed Donald Trump, why Tho? — ELVRAIPATNAIS (@elvraipatnais) May 4, 2021

That's the GOP... Donald Trump and Jake Paul. 😂 — Alt Spec (@SpecAlt) May 4, 2021

Back in November, Jake Paul had an interview with The Daily Beast where he made some statements that pinned him as a Donald Trump supporter.

In the interview, he claimed that the United States needed to open and that the virus may be a hoax. On top of that claim, Jake Paul said that "98 percent" of news is fake, which seems to be rhetoric from Donald Trump at the time.

ABSOLUTELY UNEXPECTED: Jake Paul’s post Facetiming former president Donald Trump has led to speculation if the entire family supports Trump. Some noticed Jake’s dad Greg appeared on Logan’s podcast wearing a “Trump 2020.” pic.twitter.com/v3ABusZUHI — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 4, 2021

jake paul facetiming trump is so bizarre that i want to laugh, but trump is desperate for any platform and the fact that he’s connecting with massive influencers with predominantly young audiences absolutely freaks me out pic.twitter.com/3uck9Jzkwl — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) May 4, 2021

jake paul v donald trump fight confirmed https://t.co/1NqLmiE2TS — peepee (@macaronipple) May 4, 2021

Who is gonna tell him? Talking to Donald Trump is not a flex — AK (@AnkitaKejriwal7) May 4, 2021

Jake Paul initially claimed that his words were taken out of context when it came to the virus. However, The Daily Beast released the interview where everyone could hear the claims from Jake Paul himself.

is jake paul about to box donald trump https://t.co/exntPRcx3x — matthew. (@iAmTheWarax) May 4, 2021

Donald Trump, Jake Paul VP 2024 https://t.co/zFW8czJLu0 — AugieRFC🌵 (@AugieRFC) May 5, 2021

Further, internet investigators took it upon themselves to figure out if the Pauls were Trump supporters collectively.

In one photo, Greg Paul can be seen wearing a Trump 2020 hat in one of Logan Paul's podcast episodes. Whether that means anything or not is up to the reader, but the internet still takes joy in trolling Jake Paul where they can, which he tends to open himself up to. Regardless, that probably won't stop Jake Paul from any of his endeavors.