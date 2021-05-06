Jake Paul trolled for FaceTiming Donald Trump and listing it at the top of his achievements list

Jake Paul has revealed that he spoke to former United States President Donald Trump, and he's more than proud of the new achievement on his list.
On Twitter, Jake Paul posted a picture of himself next to a whiteboard. According to his Twitter caption, it had a list of achievements that he's accomplished in the past two weeks.
Jake Paul placed 13 different achievements on the list, and though he didn't explicitly say that the list was ranked, the internet already seems to be trolling him over the order of things.
At the top of the list is a FaceTime call he supposedly had with Donald Trump in the past two weeks. In the image after the list of achievements, a screenshot of Jake Paul and Donald Trump on FaceTime is apparent.
Regardless of how proud Jake Paul is of FaceTiming the former president, many fans and critics found the ranking on the list funny.
Is Jake Paul a Donald Trump supporter?
With the new Instagram post from Jake Paul and the former statements that he's made, the internet has been trying to figure out where the YouTube star's political leanings are. Whether that matters or not is up to the reader, but people have taken it upon themselves to question and find evidence regardless.
Back in November, Jake Paul had an interview with The Daily Beast where he made some statements that pinned him as a Donald Trump supporter.
In the interview, he claimed that the United States needed to open and that the virus may be a hoax. On top of that claim, Jake Paul said that "98 percent" of news is fake, which seems to be rhetoric from Donald Trump at the time.
Jake Paul initially claimed that his words were taken out of context when it came to the virus. However, The Daily Beast released the interview where everyone could hear the claims from Jake Paul himself.
Further, internet investigators took it upon themselves to figure out if the Pauls were Trump supporters collectively.
In one photo, Greg Paul can be seen wearing a Trump 2020 hat in one of Logan Paul's podcast episodes. Whether that means anything or not is up to the reader, but the internet still takes joy in trolling Jake Paul where they can, which he tends to open himself up to. Regardless, that probably won't stop Jake Paul from any of his endeavors.