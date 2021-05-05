Is YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul a Donald Trump supporter?

Jake Paul's recent Instagram post suggests that he is an acquaintance of the former President of the United States, Donald Trump. The YouTuber-turned-boxer claims to have spoken with Trump over FaceTime very recently.

'The Problem Child' posted a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption "In the past two weeks I..."

One of the photographs in the string of pictures was a snapshot of his FaceTime conversation with Donald Trump. Jake Paul regards his chat with the former US President as a superlative achievement.

According to a report by Newsweek, Jake Paul questioned the legitimacy of the Coronavirus pandemic in an interview in 2020. Paul received flak for claiming the virus to be a hoax.

To evade criticism, much like Donald Trump, the former Vine celebrity later accused the news of being "fake" when he was questioned about his controversial statements. Retreating from his original statements, Jake Paul claimed that he was being deliberately misquoted by the media.

Jake Paul includes confrontation with Daniel Cormier in his list of accomplishments

On his list of recent achievements, Jake Paul has also added his altercation with former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier. 'The Problem Child' was present at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida for UFC 261.

Daniel Cormier, who was commentating on the event, confronted Jake Paul about the latter's attacks on social media. Following his recent KO victory over Ben Askren, Jake Paul has fired shots at multiple UFC stars, including the likes of Cormier and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

DC addressed the entire fiasco on his ESPN show 'DC & Helwani.' Cormier said:

"So I just walk over there and he kind of leans in like we're gonna have a conversation and his hands are in his pocket. And I said, 'Hey, I'm not gonna play your games. Don't mess with me', I said, 'I'm not a kid to play with like this. Keep my name out of your mouth'. Then the security came, once the security and everybody got around he started to play big boy a little bit."

DC on his confrontation with Jake Paul:#DCandHelwani pic.twitter.com/x5MJ903iAB — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) April 26, 2021