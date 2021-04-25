Why did Daniel Cormier confront Jake Paul at UFC 261?

UFC 261 saw fans return to the arena after over a year. Among those present was YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Following his win over Ben Askren in their boxing bout at Triller Fight Club, Jake Paul has become one of the most divisive and arguably most disliked figures in combat sports.

Paul likes to think of himself as a fighter but competes in boxing bouts against non-boxers. Naturally, this doesn't sit well with a lot of combat sports fans who consider him to be a horrible figure for boxing and combat sports in general. UFC fans in particular have a deep hatred for Jake Paul, and they made it known with their chants of "F**k Jake Paul" at UFC 261.

Spontaneous 'F**k Jake Paul' chant at #UFC261 ... Jake's apparently in the building and DC is threatening to slap him lolpic.twitter.com/VTD1jdGZtX — MMA mania (@mmamania) April 25, 2021

Daniel Cormier confronts Jake Paul at UFC 261:

Jake Paul and Daniel Cormier have engaged in a back-and-forth on social media after the YouTuber called out the former two-division UFC champion on Twitter.

Okay fat boy. So me vs you & J vs. T.?? https://t.co/MDhyPTVpIN — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Not only is it ridiculous that Jake Paul thinks he can beat Daniel Cormier, what's more ridiculous is the blatant display of disrespect. Jake Paul is a boxer who has a 3-0 record against non-boxers, his most notable win being against Ben Askren, who is a wrestler and has some of the worst striking skills in the history of modern MMA.

Daniel Cormier wasn't having any of this disrespect. When he saw Jake Paul in the front row at UFC 261, Cormier left his commentary table to engage in a war of words with Jake Paul. He went on to say:

"I swear to God, I just saw Jake Paul. I pointed at him and said, ‘Don’t play with me,’ because I’ll smack him in the face."

Daniel Cormier and Jake Paul had some words for each other at #UFC261 🍿



(via @HugsLH)pic.twitter.com/9cW3RTLUuM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2021

We're almost certain that if 'DC' decided to unload on Jake Paul, not only would he not need more than a couple of shots, but the crowd would get behind him in full support. But knowing the man of honor and class that Daniel Cormier is, he isn't going to do something like that. The former Olympian and two-division UFC heavyweight champion is an all-time great, and it's insulting to even think that Jake Paul could ever do anything but get his face broken at the hands of Daniel Cormier.